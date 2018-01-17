Money Marketing
Aviva begins five days of downtime in platform upgrade

Man in lightAviva has triggered a five day platform blackout as it moves to new technology.

The platform will be unavailable from 6pm on Wednesday 17 January through to Monday 22 January while the provider manages its transition onto an updated system run by technology provider FNZ.

The downtime will affect Aviva’s investment platform only, but other adviser platforms such as its protection offering will remain online.

Aviva notified advisers of the planned downtime near the end of November, followed by messages to clients around the beginning of December.

An Aviva spokeswoman says: “We’ll be doing most of the work over this weekend to minimise any disruption. However, some downtime ahead of the weekend is also required to ensure a compliant and safe migration to the new system.”

Aviva outlines adviser training plans for new platform

Aviva’s adviser platform used to be run by Bravura, whose other clients include FundsNetwork, Nucleus and Ascentric.

Aviva announced the switch to FNZ in April 2016. FNZ currently manages platform technology for Zurich and Standard Life Wrap, as well as taking over Old Mutual’s replatforming project from competitor IFDS.

The Aviva replatforming project was originally slated to complete by the first half of 2017.

