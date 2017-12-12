Aviva apologises over website glitch

Aviva has apologised after a website issue left some advisers unable to submit applications on behalf of clients last week. Aviva has apologised after a website issue left some advisers unable to submit applications on behalf of clients last week.

Money Marketing understands online access was disrupted until at least 5:30pm last Friday.

It is understood some advisers were unable to submit applications on behalf of clients, for example, life and critical illness cover applications.

An Aviva spokeswoman apologised for the issue. She says: “On Friday, we did experience a technical issue which impacted the websites used by advisers. The issue has now been resolved and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.” Aviva Investors eyes Italian growth Meanwhile, Aviva Investors is set to bolster its Italian sales force in 2018 amid growing demand for fixed income funds as it continues its growth in Europe.

Year to date, the company has increased Italian assets under management by more than 20 per cent as well as expanding its distribution across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Aviva head of wholesale for Europe TJ Voskamp says the company will look to grow its distribution presence within the Italian wholesale market in 2018.

Voskamp says: “We already have an Italian sales team in place and are planning to add further resources to serve our growing client base with a continued focus on solutions that address their investment needs.”

He adds: “In addition to our outcome-oriented AIMS range, including AIMS Fixed Income, we see a growing need for fixed income products that will help investors diversify their heavy duration bond exposure and support them in their search for yield.”