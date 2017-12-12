Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Aviva apologises over website glitch

By &
Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpgAviva has apologised after a website issue left some advisers unable to submit applications on behalf of clients last week.
Money Marketing understands online access was disrupted until at least 5:30pm last Friday.
It is understood some advisers were unable to submit applications on behalf of clients, for example, life and critical illness cover applications.

An Aviva spokeswoman apologised for the issue.

She says: “On Friday, we did experience a technical issue which impacted the websites used by advisers. The issue has now been resolved and we apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Aviva Investors eyes Italian growth

Meanwhile, Aviva Investors is set to bolster its Italian sales force in 2018 amid growing demand for fixed income funds as it continues its growth in Europe.

Year to date, the company has increased Italian assets under management by more than 20 per cent as well as expanding its distribution across Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Aviva head of wholesale for Europe TJ Voskamp says the company will look to grow its distribution presence within the Italian wholesale market in 2018.
Voskamp says: “We already have an Italian sales team in place and are planning to add further resources to serve our growing client base with a continued focus on solutions that address their investment needs.”
He adds: “In addition to our outcome-oriented AIMS range, including AIMS Fixed Income, we see a growing need for fixed income products that will help investors diversify their heavy duration bond exposure and support them in their search for yield.”
Aviva announced in August it was selling out of its 50 per cent stake of the Italian business in a joint venture with Banco BPM, but continues to provide life and general insurance products to 2m customers.

Recommended

Aviva boosts growth targets eyeing ‘bolt-on’ acquisitions

Aviva has boosted expectations of how fast it expects to grow its earnings and cash reserves, hinting at further acquisitions as it pays off debt. At an event for investors today, Aviva says it expects to be able to pay out greater dividends to shareholders as the business has become “streamlined” and “focused on markets […]

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg

Aviva Investors caps charges for multi-asset range

Aviva Investors has capped charges within its £2.2bn risk-rated multi-asset range. Aviva Investors co-manager of the multi-asset and multi-manager fund ranges Tom Wells says the firm has capped the ongoing charge figure as opposed to the annual management charge cap so the client knows what they are paying upfront. The OCF cap, which is set […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Gold-Coins-700x450.jpg

Ucis fraudster given extra jail time after failing to pay back money

One of the men behind an illegal collective investment scheme has been sentenced to another year in prison after failing to pay his FCA-ordered compensation. Ross Peters was one of eight men convicted over their role in a land banking scheme. The group ran a Ucis operation through three companies which cold-called potential investors to […]

1

Retail investors stick by Woodford through difficult 2017

Retail investors have stuck by Neil Woodford in 2017 despite several multi-managers pulling money from the star fund manager. The Woodford Equity Income fund was the second most popular with Bestinvest retail investors, although Fundsmith Equity was the “clear and decisive winner” when it came to inflows via the investment platform, says managing director Jason […]

FCA backs public meeting over British Steel pensions

The FCA, The Pensions Regulator and The Pensions Advisory Service are to attend a public meeting at Port Talbot on Thursday for British Steel Pension Scheme members. The FCA confirmed the meeting was taking place and that executive supervision director investment, wholesale and specialist Megan Butler would represent it there. The meeting is a chance […]

Latest careers

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 12th December 2017 at 5:24 pm

    What AGAIN? Perhaps they should go back to paper, quill pens and Norwich Union.

Leave a comment