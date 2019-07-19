Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Availability for clients key to adviser success

By

Many advisers believe their availability to spend time with clients is the primary factor in them determining the value of the service they pay for, research shows.

A survey conducted by consultancy Adviser Home found more than 80 per cent of advisers ranked ‘confidence and trust that we are available when needed’ as ‘very important.’

A similar amount also selected ‘our understanding of client needs’ as very important.

Advisers felt the next most highly-ranked determiner of advice quality was offering a holistic service, followed by conducting regular reviews.

On the lower end of the results, 50 per cent of adviser respondents said platform selection was inconsequential in clients’ eyes, while 20 per cent ranked it as “unimportant.”

Securing the best deal from fund managers and third party providers also ranked low in adviser respondent’s feelings toward their client’s value on their service.

Damian Davies: How to ensure clients love paying your fees

Just over 10 per cent ranked it as ‘very important’, while over a third classed it as ‘neither important nor unimportant’.

Adviser Home says: “From an adviser perspective the work that they do with clients is important because of their empathy with clients and the trust the clients place in them.

“These are not variables that are considered closely in regulatory terms and advisers feel that the edifice of rules and mandatory processes are couched in somewhat mechanical terms and fail to support the work that advisers do with their clients.”

Recommended

Former Standard Life Aberdeen chief eyes role with fintech firm

Former Standard Life Aberdeen chief executive Martin Gilbert is set to become chair of banking challenger Revolut, according to reports. The Financial Times reports that Gilbert, who helped found Aberdeen Asset Management and shared chief executive duties with Keith Skeoch after the firm’s merger with Standard Life, will soon take up the post after being […]

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg
1

Aegon snaps up long-serving Standard Life employee

Aegon has appointed Leigh-Ann Plenderleith as its chief actuary and financial strategy director to drive the strategy for capital management, asset/liability matching and market consistent value across the business. Plenderleith joins this month from Standard Life where she has worked for 19 years and will report to chief financial officer Stephen McGee. She replaces James […]

Auto-enrolment: tips for employers

The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has released advice on communications for employers, including three tips to help you with your auto-enrolment duties. 1. Allow enough time to select your pension schemeIt’s recommended that you start to prepare for auto-enrolment at least 12 months in advance of your staging date; additionally, give yourself time to choose the […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Iain Anderson: Johnson vs Hunt on personal finance policy

By the end of this month, either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt will take up residence behind the world’s most famous black door. The race to succeed Theresa May gets more interesting by the day. And if it were supposed to be a virtual coronation for Boris, then someone should have told Jeremy Hunt, who […]

Typing on laptop

How are advisers using technology?

Technology is playing an ever bigger role in the day-to-day running of advice firms and provides a way for firms to position their businesses for the future. How are advisers using technology and what pieces of software can they not do without?

Shadow-Figure-Street-Black-White
1

Regulator’s whistleblowing framework labelled ‘charade’

The FCA’s whistleblowing framework is paying lip service to supporting whistleblowers, but does little to protect them or act on disclosures, informants fear. Some whistleblowers labelled the policy as “window dressing” and “a charade” when they shared the experience they encountered with the FCA for a report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Whistleblowing published […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com