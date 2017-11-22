Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Autumn Budget: Stamp duty scrapped for first-time buyers

By

Home-Houses-Different-Mortgage-Rent-700.jpgChancellor Philip Hammond has scrapped stamp duty for first-time buyers on properties worth up to £300,000.

Speculation was rife in the media in the run up to the announcement that the tax would be scrapped altogether for FTBs to make home ownership more affordable for young people in the UK.

The Chancellor has said that in more expensive areas “such as London”, stamp duty will be abolished on the first £300,000 of properties valued at up to £500,000.

Stamp duty adds between two and 10 per cent to the price of a home, and while raising a deposit continues to be an issue for FTBs, this will help affordability once that hurdle is jumped.

Solving the UK’s housing crisis was set to be one of the main focuses of the budget, and this move to cut first property stamp duty should go some way to increase transaction levels across the country.

Secure Trust managing director Esther Morley says:  “The changes to Stamp Duty for first time buyers is good news for those looking to get on the property ladder. The initiative has been in need of review for some time, so it is encouraging to see measures taken to mitigate its impact.”

Recommended

Finance-Concept-Technology-Brain-Money-700x450.jpg

Nutmeg assets pass £1bn

Robo-adviser Nutmeg has passed the £1bn assets under management mark. The firm says it has roughly doubled both funds and client numbers since September 2016. Nutmeg now has around 48,700 customers. However, the digital wealth manager has struggled to make a profit since launching five years ago. Its 2016 losses amounted to £9.3m, up from […]

RBS-Building-2012-700x450.jpg
4

RBS returns to advice with robo offering

Royal Bank of Scotland has joined rivals like HSBC in launching an automated investment advice service for more than five million customers. The bank claims to be the first bank in the UK to launch a “fully regulated” robo-advice service, which will be under its NatWest brand. The service, live from Monday, is targeted at […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Autumn Budget: Govt to publish strategy for asset management industry

A long‑term strategy for the asset management industry will be published by the Government, it was announced in today’s Budget. The Investment Management Strategy 2 will ensure the industry “continues to thrive and deliver the best possible outcomes for investors and the UK economy,” the Autumn Budget policy paper says. The Government will work closely […]

Autumn Budget: Today’s key points at a glance

The state of the UK economy with Brexit looming In 2017, growth is expected to come in at 1.5 per cent, falling to 1.4 per cent in 2018 Through 2019 and 2020, growth is set to fall again to 1.3 per cent, before picking up to 1.5 per cent in 2021 and then to 1.6 […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment