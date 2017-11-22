Money Marketing

Autumn Budget: Lifetime allowance increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the pensions lifetime allowance will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget today.

The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or Child Trust Fund will also be uprated in line with CPI to reach £4,260, the annual Isa subscription limit will stay at £20,000

The savings income band subject to a zero per cent rate will also be held at £5,000.

However, as Retirement Advantage technical director Andrew Tully notes, there are some scenarios in which the small increase in lifetime allowance could actually generate a tax saving of more than £16,000 for clients.

For example, if a client has a £1.1m pension pot with no lifetime allowance protection and fully crystalises their benefits on 1 February next year, the excess of £100,000 would be taxed at 55 per cent if taken as a lump sum.

However, if the client does not take their benefits until the start of the following tax year, when the lifetime allowance has risen to £1.03m, the tax on the excess is only £38,500, £16,500 saving.

Tully says: “While the increase to the lifetime allowance seems small, it still provides planning opportunities. Delaying taking some or all benefits until after April may help advisers reduce or eliminate the tax charge which faces people with larger pension pots.”

  1. Jarrod Ellis 22nd November 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Unless you are a zero tax payer the saving is not £16,500. After deduction of the 55% you are left with net cash. You need to do the same exercise for the £30k extra which is inside the LTA. You are saving 55% tax on £7,500 extra tax free cash and reducing the rate on the remaining funds down from 55% to 45%,40% or possibly 20% so the maximum saving will be £12,000 for a basic rate tax payer.

