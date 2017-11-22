Money Marketing

Autumn Budget: Govt to publish strategy for asset management industry

White paperA long‑term strategy for the asset management industry will be published by the Government, it was announced in today’s Budget.

The Investment Management Strategy 2 will ensure the industry “continues to thrive and deliver the best possible outcomes for investors and the UK economy,” the Autumn Budget policy paper says.

The Government will work closely with asset managers to plan for harnessing financial technology solutions, mainstreaming innovative investment strategies, and continuing a coordinated programme of international engagement.

Investment Association chief executive Chris Cummings says: “The Chancellor’s announcement today to publish a new strategy for the asset management industry demonstrates how central our industry is to our country’s economy and to financial services.

“This strategy forms part of a package of measures, alongside the Asset Management Taskforce launched this Autumn, which will provide our sector with a roadmap to help firms thrive through Brexit and beyond. These measures will help to ensure our industry continues to deliver the best possible outcomes for savers and the UK economy in the years to come.”

