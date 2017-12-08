Autumn Budget 2017

Tony Wickenden: Six key Budget takeaways for advisers
While not the usual headline-grabber, the Autumn Budget offers some financial planning food for thought
While it is the tax changes themselves that grab the headlines, understanding the policy and philosophy underpinning them is essential
Doubling of EIS tax relief limits announced in this week’s budget would likely impact a very limited group of investors, with only 150 individuals using the full existing limit of £1m in 2015/2016. Government data published last month shows that figure was slightly down from previous years. In 2014/2015 and 2013/2014 160 and 195 individuals respectively reached […]
This week marked two significant events for the advice community. It has been a year since the FCA’s asset management market study launched and, of course, the Autumn Budget was revealed on Wednesday. Both, in their own different ways, test how much value advisers can offer for their fees. The FCA is almost certainly right […]
The Office for Budget Responsibility says the Government refused to give it additional information on Brexit relevant to its economic forecasts, instead referring the independent agency to publicly available speeches and white papers. The OBR says it has no meaningful basis to form outlooks for the UK economy. Chancellor Philip Hammond announced in yesterday’s Autumn […]
Pensions and savings a damp squib in Chancellor’s speech
Some no doubt popular moves from Chancellor Philip Hammond in this week’s Budget, including a crackdown on those companies that avoid paying tax in the UK and focusing on making the country a world leader in the technology revolution. Aside from the new railcard for those lucky enough to be aged 26 to 30, the […]
Concerns around the longevity of the policy will lead many to forego pension savings in favour of a deposit The highlight of yesterday’s Budget was the scrapping of stamp duty for first-time buyers purchasing properties of up to £300,000. Those buying higher valued properties up to £500,000 will not pay any duty on the first […]
A long‑term strategy for the asset management industry will be published by the Government, it was announced in today’s Budget. The Investment Management Strategy 2 will ensure the industry “continues to thrive and deliver the best possible outcomes for investors and the UK economy,” the Autumn Budget policy paper says. The Government will work closely […]
The state of the UK economy with Brexit looming In 2017, growth is expected to come in at 1.5 per cent, falling to 1.4 per cent in 2018 Through 2019 and 2020, growth is set to fall again to 1.3 per cent, before picking up to 1.5 per cent in 2021 and then to 1.6 […]
Chancellor Philip Hammond has scrapped stamp duty for first-time buyers on properties worth up to £300,000. Speculation was rife in the media in the run up to the announcement that the tax would be scrapped altogether for FTBs to make home ownership more affordable for young people in the UK. The Chancellor has said that […]
The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19. Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]
The Government has outlined a raft of measured designed to bring in an additional £160bn from tax cheats. The seven-year plan lists 18 different ways the Government is looking to raise the revenue. These include extending how long HM Revenue and Customs can go back in time to assess non-compliance for offshore tax evaders. Double […]
Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced the Government will today publish a ‘patient capital’ action plan that aims to unlock £20bn of new investment in UK scale-up businesses. A patient review was announced a year ago and was touted as part of the Government’s industrial strategy to increase productivity and drive growth through breaking down the obstacles […]
In today’s Autumn Budget Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the personal allowance will rise to £11,850 per year from April 2018. The increase will mean a typical basic rate taxpayer will be £1,075 better off a year than in 2010, Hammond said. The higher rate tax threshold will also be increased to £46,350. Hammond promised to […]
Chancellor Philip Hammond has confirmed plans to invest over £500m in a range of initiatives supporting technology. In his first Autumn Budget, Hammond announced the Government will review the availability of capital to help tech start-ups reach scale. “The UK is on the brink of a technology revolution,” Hammond said. “We can either embrace the […]
Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced that EIS investment limits will be doubled for certain companies in today’s Autumn Budget, while also ensuring the scheme is not used as a shelter for risk-free assets. The current maximum investment limit eligible for tax relief is £1m. Hammond says the new limit will apply for “knowledge-intensive” companies. There […]
Chancellor Philip Hammond has said the UK will set aside £3bn over the next two years in preparation for its exit from the European Union. Delivering the Autumn Budget today, Hammond said the Government had already invested £700m in preparation for the UK leaving the 28-nation block in March 2019. He added that for the […]
Productivity growth continues to be stagnant, resulting in the lowering of growth forecasts, Chancellor Philip Hammond has announced in his Budget today. Hammond announced that the productivity estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility had remained “stubbornly flat”, meaning that GDP growth will have to be revised down. In 2017, growth is now expected to […]
Advisers are looking ahead to potential tax and savings changes, but the Government has kept its Budget cards close to its chest this morning. Fewer major policy changes have been briefed by Number 10 ahead of time than in previous years, but commentators have been keen to stress that little is off the table. Ascot […]
The lead in to the Chancellor’s statement today has been “the worst Budget build-up in history”, cabinet sources have told the media. Theresa May’s team wrested control of a last-minute briefing away from Number 11 this morning, The Telegraph reports. The news comes on the back of other reports that May’s advisers have also expressed […]