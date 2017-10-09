Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Auto-enrolment ‘nudge’ theorist wins Nobel Prize for economics

By

Richard H. Thaler, the American academic who co-developed the ‘nudge’ theory at the heart of auto-enrolment, has been awarded the Nobel Prize for economics.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has awarded the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2017 to Thaler, of the University of Chicago, “for his contributions to behavioural economics”.

Thaler, the co-author of bestseller Nudge, which was written with Cass Sunstein, has been a key figure in promoting the use of behavioural economics to improve financial outcomes.

He has argued that public and private institutions should actively, but while maintaining freedom of choice, try to nudge individuals towards outcomes that are in their interests, to overcome psychological biases such as the placing an increased value on gratification today rather than in the future.

His work has been instrumental in leading to the introduction of nudge units in several countries, including the UK and the USA.

His ‘nudge’ theory is central to the auto-enrolment default of being opted into a workplace pension scheme, but being given the option to opt out, as well as the UK Government’s recent decision to move to an opt-out approach to organ transplant consent.
Thaler will receive a prize of nine million Swedish krona, roughly £850,000.

A statement from the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences says: “In total, Richard Thaler’s contributions have built a bridge between the economic and psychological analyses of individual decision-making. His empirical findings and theoretical insights have been instrumental in creating the new and rapidly expanding field of behavioural economics, which has had a profound impact on many areas of economic research and policy.”

Recommended

Old Mutual boss suggests industry buyers among OMGI bidders

Old Mutual is aiming for at least £500m from the sale of OMGI Old Mutual’s chief executive Bruce Hemphill has suggested industry buyers may be in the mix of bidders for OMGI. Old Mutual has reportedly approached the US firm that invested in Gartmore to facilitate a buyout of the single strategy division of the asset manager, […]

4

Nutmeg sustainability called into question by fee campaigners

SCM Direct, the wealth manager run by Brexit and fee transparency campaigners Gina and Alan Miller, has called Nutmeg’s business model into question after results yesterday showed the robo-adviser’s mounting losses. Nutmeg reported losses of £9.4m for 2016, up from £8.9m in 2015. In a blog on the SCM website, the Millers say the Treasury […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
1

Vanguard calls for fees warnings on platforms

Vanguard has said warnings about high charges should be carried by platforms, not just by funds. In response to the FCA’s asset management market study in November Vanguard asked the FCA to include a “health warning” in funds’ documents to help investors understand the impact fees have on returns. It said this would be “a […]

Protection-shelter-umbrella

Scottish Widows signs new protection underwriting deal

Scottish Widows is the latest protection provider to offer partially underwritten quotes through The Exchange, Iress’ online comparison quote and transaction portal. Products available through Scottish Widows Protect, the company’s intermediary protection proposition, will be added to the portal. Providers on Iress’ enhanced underwriting service now include Scottish Widows Protect, AIG Life, Aegon, Aviva and […]

Latest careers

IFA

Cheshire- New IFA: £30-40K + bonus. Experienced IFA: Competitive package dependent on hours & experience.

Paraplanner

Sheffield, South Yorkshire (GB) - to £32K, depending on experienc

Senior Paraplanner

Various Locations (Birmingham, Nottingham & Milton Keynes) - Basic salary to £48,000 plus discretionary bonus and excellent benefits

Comments

    Leave a comment