Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Australian bank turns off advice commissions after govt inquiry

By

Australia-OZ-Sydney-Opera-House-700x450.jpgNational Australia Bank has said it will turn off “grandfathered commissions” for its advisers as the country’s Royal Commission into the banking sector continues to reverberate.

In a letter today, NAB says it has agreed to all 10 of the Royal Commission’s recommendations for financial advice.

So called grandfathered commissions – trail remuneration on legacy policies pre-dating Australia’s equivalent of the RDR in 2013 – will be removed by the bank as it moves to a “fee-for-service model”.

Clients will benefit from a rebate or fee reduction backdated to January 2019, the bank says.

The firm’s financial advisers will implement new annual renewal and payment agreements for every client from 1 April to replace current ongoing fee arrangements.

The bank has also agreed with a recommendation to improve the way it discloses its “lack of independence”.

The remaining recommendations addressed in a statement from the bank today include new systems for disciplining advisers and reporting compliance concerns, with the bank backing calls for a review in three years’ time to see how the Royal Commission’s measures have improved the quality of advice.

Death of protection commissions, new titles and no fee flexibility: What Australia’s Royal Commission has ruled for advisers

The Commission’s proposals were set out for the Australian advice market after issues such as clients being charged for no service, deceased clients being charged ,and data breaches at the major banks that dominate the market emerged.

NAB chief executive Philip Chronican says: “The Royal Commission’s recommendations will help lead to a better, more customer-focused industry as organisations change in response. The Commission has also rightly challenged NAB to close the gap between where we are today and where we need to be.

“We have to focus on earning back trust and this includes the actions we take in response to the final report and other issues we have faced at NAB. 

“It includes how we compensate customers when we get it wrong; how we pay our people; how we hold ourselves accountable for running the bank and; how we build a culture that puts customers first every time.”

Recommended
13

FCA confirms FOS compensation limit hike

The Financial Ombudsman Service compensation limit will increase from the current £150,000 to £350,000 from 1 April, it has been confirmed today. In a policy statement, the FCA says the development will allow the ombudsman to require financial services firms to pay significantly more compensation to consumers and businesses. From 1 April, the current £150,000 […]

British Steel transfer complaint details surface

The Pensions Ombudsman is finalising preliminary decisions on three lead cases that will determine how complaints about transfer values related to the British Steel Pension Scheme are handled. A response to a Freedom of Information Act request published yesterday sheds light on how the Ombudsman’s investigation into British Steel complaints is going. In February 2018 […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

General-Business-People-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Financial planner poaches Standard Life Aberdeen operations manager

Boutique wealth management and advice firm Capital Asset Management has poached Aberdeen Standard Capital client operations manager Chirine Harb. Harb will join the firm as head of operations after leaving her role at Standard Life Aberdeen’s discretionary investment management arm. Prior to that role, Harb worked at Octopus Investments. Harb says: “The decision to move […]

9 in 10 customers cannot define “protection”

The industry must rethink the language around protection to give better support to intermediaries and boost public awareness, according to Legal and General. Research from the firm shows  just nine per cent of consumers associate the term “protection” with life or critical illness cover. A total 40 per cent of those surveyed thought “protection” referred […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Paul Stocks 15th March 2019 at 1:17 pm

    We have to be VERY careful that there are no unintended consequences if such a development occurred here.

    A big issue with many UK providers is that, if commission is ‘turned off’ the cost to the client doesn’t change.

    On challenging this, time and again, the comment is made that commission is a provider expense.

    I’ve also had cases where, post RDR, pensions (typically with GARs) which were priced to include commission when the annuity is drawn, saw the commission absorbed by the provider rather than being paid – leaving the client to pay fees for any advice (and therefore paying twice for the advice).

    The sunset on fund ‘trail’ created significant work, inconvenience and a number of ‘advice points’ for clients – the cost of which we absorbed. Factor in the cost to platforms too and, more recently Mifid 2, it’s critical that there’s a clear and tangible benefit to investors when sweeping changes are made.

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com