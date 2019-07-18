Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Attracting new talent ‘low priority’ for Women in Finance charter

By

paper men and women silhouettesMore than a third of finance firms say they joined the government’s HM Treasury Women in Finance Charter because it is “the right thing to do”.

In a new update on the WFC, signatories say attracting good talent into their firms was one of the lowest motivations for signing up.

Three years on from the launch of the initiative, most firms say being held accountable to promoting gender diversity is driving change, but a third are still unsure of its sustainability.

The government’s review asked firms to identify the main reasons they chose to become signatories of the charter, ranking 10 responses by percentage.

Corporate chartered status to include diversity criteria

The most popular motivators for joining were to accelerate action on diversity (46 per cent), demonstrate leadership (45 per cent), and to support an “industry-wide approach” on gender (42 per cent).

This was followed by 39 per cent believing it to be the right thing to do, ahead of 26 per cent who view it as a wider chance to commit to public reporting and accountability.

Just under a quarter (20 per cent) say they became a signatory to raise awareness of diversity externally, while 21 per cent want to raise awareness internally and 12 per cent wanted to use the WFC to attract good talent.

The government first launched the WFC initiative in March 2016 to improve gender balance in senior management across financial services.

Pensions minister slams fund managers over pay packets and diversity

Under the terms of the WFC, signatories must have one member of their senior executive team responsible for gender diversity and inclusion initiatives.

They also pledge to support diversity by setting internal company goals for greater gender balance and commit to publishing progress publicly.

The Women in Finance Charter now covers more than 800,000 people in the financial services sector. The newest 21  signatories bring the total to over 350 signed up firms.

Alongside the initiative, the Treasury is also looking for finance firms to better encourage women as entrepreneurs, announcing its Investing in Women Code for better access to finance, resources and tools earlier this week.

Recommended

7IM sustainable fund hits £100m AUM

Seven Investment Management’s sustainable balance fund has reached £100m in assets today as London marks it first Climate Action Week. Launched in February 2007, the fund, run by the 7IM investment team, has returned 67.7 per cent since inception, according to the company. It is an actively managed fund with a balanced risk profile, invested […]

9 October thumbnail

Johnson Fleming set to host webinar on auditing auto-enrolment schemes

With 23 auto-enrolment compliance notices issued by the Pensions Regulator, and an evolving legislative landscape meaning previously compliant schemes may now be in breach of regulation, now is the time to think about auditing your auto-enrolment scheme. Johnson Fleming is hosting a webinar on 9 October at 11:00 on how to audit your scheme to ensure compliance, avoid breaches and fines and overcome data issues.

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

FNZ acquires wealth management software firm JHC

Platform technology firm FNZ has acquired software provider JHC Systems which serves the wealth management industry. The deal will bolster FNZ’s position in the UK and comes hot on the heels of it completing the purchase of German investment platform, ebase. JHC is headquartered in London and provides the “core technology platform” to several wealth […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers. Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com