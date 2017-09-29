Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Attitudes toward income protection

Ross Jackson – Senior Protection Marketing Manager, Royal London 

Royal London commissioned Opinium to run our State of the Protection Nation research to find out how people felt about their own protection needs and the industry as a whole.

We surveyed people who had already taken out some kind of protection insurance and those who didn’t have any. We also asked advisers to find out how they felt about their own protection needs, and the challenges they face selling it.

Here’s an extract from the full State of the Protection Nation report March 2017

I don’t need income protection

Income protection has the lowest ownership of all the covers we asked consumers about. Overall, just 4% of adults owned an income protection policy compared to 6% with critical illness and 26% with life insurance.

Interestingly, the pattern is reflected in the adviser community too. The overall numbers are higher but, when asked, just under two fifths (38%) of advisers had income protection, three fifths (62%) had some form of critical illness cover and 88% had life cover.

This low ownership by consumers is reflected by the fact that almost half (44%) of UK adults believe they don’t have a need for income protection at all. Again, age influences opinion with 73% of those aged 55+ saying they had no need for income protection at all, compared to 31% of 35-54 year olds and 22% of 18-34-year-olds.

It’s interesting to see that the younger generations feel a much stronger need for income protection. Are these younger age groups more aware than those aged 55+ of the higher risk of becoming ill for a long period during their working life? If so, what are their barriers to the sale? Perhaps we need to change our approach to the way we both design and sell income protection to make it more attractive to the younger age group. It can be difficult to get customers to talk about protection alone, so should we be trying to catch them when they’re discussing other financial matters? Perhaps we can encourage consumers to consider income protection when they’re arranging their pension through auto-enrolment?

We’ve already seen that figures show more people are reluctant to buy protection than are open to the purchase. 44% feel they don’t need income protection at all, and just 4% claim to have a strong need. This pattern applies right across the board, regardless of gender, age, geographic location, past redundancy, or the number of dependants the person has. We know customer objections have always been one of the bigger hurdles to overcome when selling protection and these statistics reflect that hasn’t changed.

But those in employment should consider buying it

Despite the strong belief that individuals don’t need income protection, almost one in five (17%) agreed everyone in employment should consider buying it. This contradictory statement perhaps shows that individuals understand the concept of income protection, even if they don’t believe they could benefit from having the cover themselves. Perhaps the products are too complicated and, while the theory of protecting your income if unable to work is understood, the number of options and perceived complexity of the application process just turns people off.

Further investigation shows that almost 81% of those with income protection come from the ABC1 social grades. This means that those classed as having managerial, supervisory or professional roles are most likely to have protected their income. The remaining 19% come from skilled or manual professions.

This, in itself, is interesting. Are income protection products too focussed on white collar workers, or do these products not have enough visibility or ease of access for skilled and manual professions?

52% of those without income protection don’t own it because they see it as too expensive, they don’t see the benefit of owning it, or they don’t trust the provider to pay out in the event of a claim. Again, these objections have long been seen as common hurdles to selling all protection, not just income protection.

When we asked advisers, one quarter (25%) agreed that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to sell income protection, with 38% saying they had sold less in the last 12 months than in the previous year. 12% of those who will continue selling are expecting to make less sales in the next year, with 2% stopping selling income protection altogether.

You can download our State of the Protection Nation report to read more about the survey results.

Recommended

11

Tyrie gets City backing to be new FCA chair

Former Treasury select committee chair Andrew Tyrie has the backing of key city figures to become the FCA’s chairman next year, according to reports. Current FCA chair John Griffith-Jones announced in July he would be stepping aside next year when his five-year term comes to an end. A number of directors at asset managers, banks […]

Protection-shelter-umbrella

Generation Rent

We’ve heard a great deal about Generation Rent in recent years but what does it actually mean for consumers and advisers and has the face of the typical renter changed? The picture is certainly more diverse than it used to be

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Broken-Heart-Relationship-Sad-Feelings-Hurt-700x450.jpg

Advisers rated better than fund managers by investors

UK investors view financial advisers more positively than asset managers as fund houses come under increased scrutiny over fees and transparency. UK investors also view asset managers more negatively than their global peers. A Natixis Global Asset Management survey questioned individuals with investible assets over $100,000 internationally, including 750 respondents from the UK. A breakdown of results by […]

Mark Dampier: Ignore UK equity funds at your peril

Politics has caused many investors to fall out of love with the UK stockmarket but it has plenty more to give I wonder how many of you, like me, hope future referendums will be banned. Scotland’s vote on independence set family against family but that pales in significance to the UK’s decision to remain in […]

Latest careers

Sales Manager

London - Negotiable salary plus benefits and uncapped bonus structure

Comments

    Leave a comment