Asset managers failing to meet FCA capital requirements

By

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x413.jpgAsset managers need to up their capital buffers 82 per cent in order to meet the FCA’s requirements, KPMG research reveals.

The Picking up the Pace report says every asset manager in its survey that had been visited by the FCA about its risk controls had been asked to hold extra capital.

The report calculates that the average mid-sized firm would have to add an additional £31m and would be disproportionately hit by the requirements.

The FCA told Aberdeen Asset Management to increase its capital buffers to £475m last September to cushion the firm from large financial shocks.

But KPMG warns smaller asset managers are increasingly in the regulator’s sights.

Some asset managers have seen their share prices fall and had to cancel dividends, or ask parent companies for a cash injection following an increased capital requirement, KPMG notes.

The consultancy says boutique firms are already disproportionally affected by the costs of regulations such as Mifid II and having to hold more capital will be a significant opportunity cost.

Asset management partner David Yim says: Every pound held in capital is a pound that can’t be invested in growth, digital or implementing regulation.”

He says risk management across the industry has been improving since they began the survey in 2015.

However, he warns: “Given the potential damage to business, and in an increasingly tough regulatory and commercial environment, firms need realistic, defendable capital assessments, or else the regulator will soon do it for them.”

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Adam Smith 27th October 2017 at 12:40 pm

    “Asset managers failing to meet FCA capital *expectations*”, surely?

    Having just read the KPMG report, it’s all about Pillar 2 assessments and resultant ICG, and the key point there is the “G”. For “Guidance” rather than requirement.

    I’m not going to dispute that firms’ ICAAPs often display Micawberesque levels of delusion about how well their controls and mitigants work. But, as the KPMG piece states, everything over the baseline Pillar 1 requirement is voluntary.

  2. D H 27th October 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Christ on a bike, I am feeling vexfull today
    Need we be reminding of KPMG,s insightfull audits of the past …..

    John Griffith “Jonah’s” …nice to have that albatross around your neck, HBOS, and Co,op etc etc etc seems like only the FCA have ears for their reputations and insights

