Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Asset managers fail to promote women despite performance

By

Finance-Business-Woman-Portfolio-Hire-700x450.jpgWomen in the US fund management industry fail to get promoted at the same rate as their male counterparts regardless of performance, according to new academic research from the University of California.

Researchers at the Graduate School of Management at Davis chose fund management to assess the role gender plays in workplace promotions because of the measurability of performance in the industry, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The research assessed records of 12,669 managers of active funds over the period from 1992 to 2016 and examined fund performance, cash flows and manager career paths, alongside, gender, nationality, higher education and whether they worked with co-managers.

The data showed women experienced poorer career prospects than their male counterparts, but that this was not explained by underperformance.

It also found countries with higher gender equality had proportionately more female fund managers than the US and women were more likely to permanently leave fund management than men with similar performance.

The research did not pinpoint the cause of bias that limited female fund manager promotions.

Associate professor Anna Scherbina, one of the paper’s researchers, says it is in investors’ best interests that fund managers are promoted on merit regardless of their gender.

Recommended

Steve-Webb-listens-in-2014-700.jpg
3

Steve Webb: The answer to the pension tax relief problem

Every year there is pre-Budget speculation as to what might happen to pension tax relief. Given the repeated cuts to lifetime and annual allowances in recent years, it always seems a bit of a banker that further change is in the pipeline. This year we had a brief respite (and indeed some ideas for expanding […]

Business-Finance-General-Paperwork-Calculator-Investment-700.jpg

Investment research and our Tactical Asset Allocation process

David Shairp, Head of Research at the Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG), investigates the range of factors that multi- asset investors use to derive market insights and views that inform portfolio decisions. These would typically include valuation, macro factors, and behavioural or market timing factors. Many investors usually separate strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Boardroom-Hire-Hiring-Appointment-General-700x450.jpg

Diversity and pay under spotlight in new UK corporate governance rules

UK-listed companies face tighter rules around executive pay, diversity and shareholder votes under a shake-up of the UK Corporate Governance Code. The Financial Reporting Council released its proposed changes to the code today in response to a Government green paper released late last year. The FRC says boards need to be more specific about actions […]

Kim North grey
3

Kim North: Relaxed regulation can close advice gap

“It’s life, Jim, but not as we know it.” This Star Trek phrase from almost 40 years ago may ring a bell for advisers today in more ways than one. We are all living lives not seen before, powered by technology, social media and integration of different cultures. The Englishman’s castle is no longer his […]

Working-with-tablet-technology-tech-business-700.jpg

VouchedFor launches new service to facilitate advice tax break

VouchedFor has launched a new service allowing employers to facilitate the Government’s new pension advice allowance. The Government upped a tax exemption for employer-arranged pensions advice in April from £150 to £500 per employee per tax year. A saving of up to £310 per annum can be achieved with the tax break according to the […]

Latest careers

Comments

    Leave a comment