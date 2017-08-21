Money Marketing

View more on these topics

Asset manager Mifid II research rules drive broker precaution

Mifid II will force fund managers to unbundle the costs of their investment research

By

Business-Portfolio-Pen-Paper-Stock-Corporate-General-500x320.jpgCity stockbrokers are taking precautions ahead of Mifid II amid concerns some of the new rules will affect their small and mid-cap services.

According to the Financial Times, brokers Peel Hunt, Numis and Panmure Gordon are looking to hire more analysts and make other investments in their businesses in an attempt to keep their customers.

Peel Hunt has reportedly created an internal task force made up of around 10 per cent of its 200 staff to help its corporate clients adapt to the rules.

Mifid II will force fund managers to unbundle the costs of their investment research, separate trading and research fees.

Firms will have to either pay for research directly from their own resources, or pay from a separate research payment account which must be unrelated to volume or value or client transactions.

Independent advisers and portfolio managers will be banned from accepting payments from third party firms on investment research.

Phil Young: 10 things you need to know about Mifid II

The FT says smaller brokers are feeling the pressure over concerns they will have to reduce research services for small and mid-cap companies, which are their main corporate customers.

Last week Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimated the coverage of small and mid-cap stocks had fallen significantly by around one third between September 2011 and March 2017. This compared to a 10 per cent drop for large-cap stocks.

As well, some fund managers are planning to cut the number of external research providers they use by as much as half.

Earlier this month, Vanguard confirmed it will absorb research costs rather than charging them to clients under Mifid II.

The FT previously reported that investment banks are planning to charge fund managers up to £3,800 an hour for analyst meetings, which would come on top of fixed fees for annual access to reports.

Recommended

1

Regulation: Do Mifid II and the GDPR have conflicting aims?

Two significant pieces of legislation are set to impact the investment management industry in the coming year; Mifid II and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). On the surface they appear to have conflicting aims, with the enhanced monitoring requirements under Mifid II seemingly incompatible with the enhanced data protection requirements of GDPR. Firms must […]

Big fund groups stall on Mifid II research cost plans

JP Morgan Asset Management and Aviva Investors are among the big fund management names still “reviewing their options” on how to pay for investment research once Mifid II comes into force. Mifid II, which is set to be implemented in less than six months, asks fund managers to decide whether to pay for research themselves […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Aviva Investors loses senior manager amid multi-asset shake-up

Aviva Investors multi-asset senior fund manager Nick Samouilhan is to leave the firm after seven years “to pursue another opportunity” within the industry. Samouilhan manages Aviva’s risk-targeted multi-asset funds with Thomas Wells and Paul Parascandalo. He also co-manages the £2.4bn Multi Strategy Target Income fund, and will be replaced by Gavin Counsell, who currently manages […]

Latest careers

IFA / Wealth Manager

Edinburgh, Perth & Glasgow - £35,000 - £45,000 + Benefit + Bonus + Flexible Working - Target Income £90,000 - £100,000 +

Comments

    Leave a comment