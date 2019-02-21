Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Asset manager hits back at FCA fine

By

An asset manager has hit back at its fine from the FCA this morning over alleged price-fixing in initial public offerings and share placings.

This morning, the FCA announced that, for the first time, it had used its new competition enforcement powers to fine Hargreave Hale and River and Mercantile for their role in sharing strategic information between competing asset managers before share prices were set.

The FCA said that the sharing of confidential information undermined the fair market for shares.

FCA fines asset managers for breaching competition law

A statement from Hargreaves Hale parent company Canaccord Genuity Group sent to Money Marketing says that the firm is now taking legal advice, maintaining that it did not breach competition law.

The statement reads: “Based on our initial review of the FCA’s decision in connection with its Competition Act investigation, we believe that the FCA has made a number of legal and factual errors in concluding that Hargreave Hale infringed competition law and we are exploring our options with our legal advisers. In particular, Hargreave Hale was simply a recipient of information that was provided on an unsolicited basis by another fund manager and did not alter its own bidding behaviour as a result.

“We have co-operated fully with the FCA throughout its investigation and have provided comprehensive evidence and arguments to support our view that no infringement involving Hargreave Hale occurred.”
Newton Investment Management Limited escaped a fine under a leniency clause in the Competition Act allowing the FCA to reduce fees in return for help with investigations.
Hargreaves Hale was fined £306,300 compared to £108,600 for River and Mercantile.
The Canaccord statement says: “We note that none of the individuals representing our organisation has been investigated by the FCA and we remain confident that Hargreave Hale employees conducted themselves professionally and in the best interests of clients. We would add that the FCA used the same criteria in calculating financial penalties for all parties. The different penalty level reflects Hargreave Hale’s higher turnover in the relevant market.”

Recommended
1

Collapsed British Steel IFA Active Wealth wind-up fees near £56k

The administrative cost of winding up collapsed British Steel IFA Active Wealth has come to £55,765 according to an update on Companies House. In February 2018 Active Wealth went into liquidation and attracted attention for its role in advising members to transfer out of their final salary schemes at British Steel. The update from liquidator […]
8

Kim North: Why do white males still dominate marketing campaigns?

My favourite news story earlier this month came into my inbox from Money Marketing. The headline read: “Treasury pushes for gender diversity interventions after ‘slow’ progress.” Maybe it is because I am a female who has worked in financial services for over 35 years that the news resonated. Economic secretary to the Treasury John Glen […]

HSBC faces legal action from 400 investors over film tax scheme

Law firm Edwin Coe has commenced litigation on behalf of 400 investors against HSBC over its role in facilitating the operation of the Disney film financing investment scheme known as Eclipse. Money Marketing first reported that affected investors including celebrities and football managers were eyeing up a landmark legal challenge 18 months ago. The legal […]

Time for a new approach to asset allocation

Trevor Greetham, RLAM’s head of multi asset, introduces the recentlylaunched RL GMAPs. Asset allocation has become an increasingly difficult challenge for investors and advisers in the years since the financial crisis. Sometimes violent price swings in stock and commodity markets coupled with the collapse in the rate of interest on bonds have made it harder […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Pension credit changes ‘a disgrace’ says MP

An MP has called the government’s plans to change the pension credit system a “backward step” and a “disgrace”. In January the government announced it will limit access to pension credits for couples from May this year. It has decided that pension credits will, from now on, only be available to couples where both partners have […]

Mike Bell: There is an alternative to equities

Cutting back on costs can lead to a challenging environment for risk assets TINA, meaning “there is no alternative” to owning risk assets like credit and equities, has defined much of the current bull market. TINA wasn’t an accident, central banks purposefully sought to reduce the return available on safe assets to force investors into […]

Ian McKenna

Ian McKenna: The future of adviser technology

From emotion recognition systems to AI compliance functions, the T3 conference points the way forward Adviser technology that appears in the US is often a sign of things to come here and gives a chance to learn from early adopters. One of the most valuable conferences I visit around the world is Technology Tools for […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com