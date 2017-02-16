Ascot Lloyd to review advice process under new leadership post

National IFA Ascot Lloyd will undergo a strategic review of its advice process as it creates a new management role to oversee its advice.

Ascot Lloyd has poached London-based wealth manager Thomas Miller Investment’s paraplanning head Jade Connolly as its new head of advice to conduct a review to “enhance operational efficiency to add value for clients.”

This will include setting up a recommended panel of products and platforms.

The firm is also planning to launch more advice tools to “ensure better risk management, consistency and scalability of Ascot Lloyd’s proposition.”

The business will look to establish a new technical unit for its advisers, and add cash flow modelling and Court of Protection work to its business.

Ascot Lloyd business development director Ian Balgarnie says: “Jade will lead a number of strategic initiatives to grow the business organically and will support our ambition to become the UK’s leading IFA firm.”

Ascot Lloyd has been on the acquisition trail since 2004, securing 28 purchases to date, but rolled back on plans to float on Aim last October.

The firm has around 100 advisers, which it wants to expand by up to 10 per cent.

Connolly, who was previously a paraplanner at Ashcourt Rowan, will be based in London and report into Balgarnie.