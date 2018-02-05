Ascot Lloyd hires Graham Bentley to steer investment committee

Ascot Lloyd has appointed Graham Bentley as independent chairman of its investment committee.

Since 2013 Bentley has run his own investment marketing consultancy gbi2. His 40-year career has included roles at Henderson, M&G, and Old Mutual.

At Ascot Lloyd Bentley, who is also a Money Marketing columnist, will chair the IFA’s quarterly investment meetings, deciding the strategy for the group’s centralised investment proposition.

Bentley will chair the investment committee for the whole group, while his predecessor Stewart Cowley’s was solely responsible for Avellemy, the discretionary fund manager that is a sister company to Ascot Lloyd.

Other members of the Ascot Lloyd investment committee are Parmenion managing director Peter Dalgliesh; Parmenion chief investment officer Simon Brett, Parmenion investment manager Harry Garrett; Albemarle Street Partners investment manager Tony Yousefian and Ascot Lloyd investment director Steve Lloyd.

Lloyd says: “[Graham] has a wealth of experience in multi-asset and multi-manager investments, which matches our investment philosophy.

“He also has a very strong background in investment marketing which can only help to improve our offering to clients.”

Bentley adds: “As chairman of the group’s investment committee, I’m delighted to be contributing to the development of an already successful business.”

The appointment follows the merger between Ascot Lloyd and Bellpenny last July to form one of the UK’s largest wealth management firms with over 100 advisers.

At the end of last year, the company acquired Leeds-based advice firm Pantheon Financial.