Ascentric shuts platform for four days to finish migration work

Ascentric shut both its existing and newly-built platform today as it looks to finish moving clients to the Bravura-backed proposition.

Owner Royal London has decided to close the platform from Friday 4 to Monday 7 January based on the experience of the first phase of migration that happened in April.

The provider says it wants to ensure the process is carried out as effectively as possible and has communicated with everyone so they understand what is going on.

Royal London first communicated plans with users in an email sent on 7 December and followed this up in a monthly bulletin issued on 14 December.

The closure times were included on the login pages of both platforms two weeks in advance while users were sent a reminder email yesterday.

Ascentric head of sales and marketing Justin Blower says: “Our intention has always been to migrate clients to the new platform efficiently and we therefore took the decision to take the platform down for two business days to allow ourselves time to do that.

“We learned valuable lessons from the first phase of migration that we carried out in April and our approach has been informed by this experience.”

He adds: “We continue to be open with our users about our approach and began communicating with them about this in early December. The majority have been supportive of this approach.

“This will be the last big migration that we carry out and we will only have a very small number of clients yet to go through this process.”