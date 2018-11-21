Money Marketing
View more on these topics

ASA upholds fixed rental income complaints

By

The Advertising Standards Authority has upheld complaints against a brace of property management services, in both cases for advertising guaranteed rental income.

In the first case, the website for Victoria Knight boasted that a fixed monthly rental income was assured, which was challenged as being misleading because it “suggested rent would be guaranteed in all circumstances”, and that the advertisement did not make clear each “significant limitation” that applied to said guaranteed rent.

The authority decided that people viewing the advertisement would not understand that rent was only guaranteed if based on an agreement in which Victoria Knight became the tenant and then sub-let the property, and because a copy of the full terms was not made available to view on the company’s website, the advertising code had been breached.

Victoria Knight has amended the claims on its website.

The second ruling concerns Reliance Property Management Specialists, an advert for which claimed that rental income was guaranteed ‘365 days a year.’

Two challenges were made, both exactly the same as the Victoria Knight case detailed above: that the advertisement suggested rent guaranteed in all circumstances, and that it did not make significant limitations clear.

In this case too, rent is only guaranteed when Reliance becomes the tenant and sub-lets the property to other tenants, and material information concerning this had been omitted from the advertisement.

Reliance Property Management Specialists has also amended the claims on its website.

Recommended

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]
11

FCA confirms PI policies cannot exclude FSCS

Advisers’ professional indemnity policies will no longer exclude Financial Services Compensation Scheme claims, the FCA has confirmed today. Some current PI insurance policies have excluded the FSCS as a claimant, or exclude claims where the firm provider or fund has become insolvent. Following feedback from a July consultation paper however, the regulator confirms changes to its handbook […]

AJ Bell sets minimum application value for IPO

AJ Bell has confirmed at least a quarter of the platform’s share capital will be floated when it lists later this year. The platform has set a minimum application value of £1,000 and is now expecting to list on the main market on the London Stock Exchange in December, the company announced this morning. Selling […]

probate

Where there’s a will there’s a way

In this article, Graeme Robb, Senior Technical Manager explores the limited circumstances under which the Probate Service now accepts online applications from personal applicants. Key points Certain criteria must apply England & Wales only Online functionality will continue to be developed Probate trusts can avoid the need for probate in respect of a trustee owned […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Martin Tilley: Alarm bells are sounding for Sipp industry

Its Dear CEO letter to providers shows the regulator expects future fallout within the industry In comparison to the timescale of the pending judgment in Adams vs Carey Pensions, the Court of Appeal judgment in Berkeley Burke vs Financial Ombudsman Service went through at breakneck speed. Although on face value the two cases cover similar […]

Miniature man and woman sitting on a bench beside the coins and banknotes

Retirees maintain drawdown rate despite market volatility

More than half of retirees have not decreased their rate of drawdown as a result of global market volatility, Aegon research shows. FCA data showed in September 2018 that those taking regular sums from drawdown (or uncrystallised funds pension lump sum) policies have increased their rate of withdrawal from 4.7 per cent in 2016-17 to […]

Liontrust chair to step down as assets jump £2bn

Liontrust has seen assets under management grow by almost £2bn to hit £12bn in six months to 30 September. Fund flows hit £723m in the six months, up from £178m for the same period in 2017. It says the UK demand for sustainable investments, after acquiring the team from Alliance Trust Investments in 2017, had […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com