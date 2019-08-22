Money Marketing
ASA bans investment advisory service advert

Danger-Stop-Warning-Sign-700x450.jpgInvestment advisory service Stockmarket Insider has been warned about making claims about “investment performance” unless it has documentary evidence to substantiate such claims.

The Advertising Standards Authority has banned an advert from the company which stated it has held the number one spot at “key intervals” out of the thousands of investment advisory services available.

Stockmarket Insider also claimed on the homepage of its three websites, in March this year, that it meets and often exceeds “all required compliances as spelt out by regulators”.

The Motley Fool challenged whether the claims made were misleading and could be substantiated. It also queried whether the testimonials from clients included on the websites were “genuine”.

Stockmarket Insider did not respond to the ASA’s enquiries. The advertising watchdog says it was concerned by the company’s “apparent disregard for the code”.

The advert claimed that Stockmarket Insider has “consistently outperformed” the marketplace since it launched in December 1993.

Mortgage assessment firm ‘exaggerated’, ASA finds

The ASA says: “In that context, we considered that consumers would understand that Stockmarket Insider was the top performing investment advisory service during significant investment milestones since December 1993.

“Because Stockmarket Insider did not provide us with any evidence to demonstrate that they had outperformed other investment advisory services at key intervals during the above-mentioned period, we concluded the claim had not been substantiated and was therefore misleading.”

It has ruled that the ad must not appear again in its current form and has referred the matter to the Committee of Advertising Practice’s compliance team.

The ASA adds: “We told Stockmarket Insider Ltd to ensure that they did not make claims about investment performance unless they held documentary evidence that substantiated those claims. We also told them to ensure that they held evidence that their testimonials were genuine.”

Stockmarket Insider was unavailable for comment. On its website it states: “Stockmarket insider is an independent equity research firm and a trusted introducing agent to some of the world’s leading financial institutions and wealth managers. ‍

“For 24 years, investment firms ranging from boutiques to global asset managers have placed their trust in Stockmarket Insider and we have successfully matched thousands of investors and advisors.

“We partner with over 300 analysts across three continents and have over 45,000 companies on coverage.”

The ASA also investigated text on Stockmarket Insider’s website which made claims about it recommending shares of Britvic on 23 July 2012 that “increased 248.7 per cent” by 31 December 2018.

The advertising watchdog says it expected Stockmarket Insider to “hold evidence” that it had recommended the shares to investors and the value had increased by the amount it claimed during the period.

