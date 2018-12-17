Arter reappointed pensions ombudsman

Anthony Arter has been reappointed as pensions ombudsman and Pension Protection Fund ombudsman for two more years.

Both roles are public appointments made by the secretary of state for work and pensions.

Arter (pictured) who took up the role in May 2015, will continue in post until 31 July 2021.

He is a solicitor and former head of pensions and London senior partner at law firm Eversheds.

The Pensions Ombudsman is independent, impartial and has legal powers to make binding decisions enforceable by the courts.

It investigates complaints and disputes about personal and occupational pension schemes; reviewable matters and complaints about the PPF and appeals about the Financial Assistance Scheme.

The service is free and funded by grant-in-aid from the Department for Work and Pensions.

Pensions minister Guy Opperman says: “I am pleased to confirm that Anthony Arter will continue as pensions ombudsman and PPF ombudsman. Anthony has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience of pensions to this vital role and has displayed great leadership and judgement. I look forward to Anthony and his team continuing to provide a high-quality service.”