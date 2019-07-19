Artemis most viewed fund group, Square Mile reveals

Artemis has held pole position as the “most viewed” fund group for a third consecutive quarter, Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has revealed in its latest market intelligence report.

It accounted for 10 per cent of all views in the second quarter of the year, ahead of Fidelity International with a share of 6.6 per cent and Jupiter Unit Trust Managers with 4.6 per cent of views.

Meanwhile Woodford’s trading suspension and the attention it has received in recent weeks is likely to have lifted the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund into the top spot for most viewed fund for Q2.

It increased its share of views from 2 per cent to 4 per cent. Similarly, news that Alex Darwall is stepping down from the helm of his open-ended European funds pushed the Jupiter European fund up the rankings to seventh position.

Artemis had three funds feature in the top ten – Artemis Global Select (second), Global Income (eighth) and High Income funds (ninth).

Source: Square Mile Academy of Funds data

The report collates the viewing trends of the 4,600 registered users of Square Mile’s Academy of Funds. As well as at fund and group level, it provides insights on which sectors, asset classes and investment outcomes are catching the attention of the advisory community.

It revealed equity continues its march as the most searched-for asset class with a share of 57.3 per cent. This was up from 55 per cent in the first quarter of 2019 and 52 per cent in Q4 2018.

However, fixed income saw a sharp drop to 16.4 per cent from 23.5 per cent, while multi asset picked up from 19.5 per cent to 24.6 per cent.

Square Mile chief operating officer for research and consulting James Glover says: “There has been no shortage of investment-related news for advisers to digest over the second quarter of 2019 and this has no doubt had a bearing on the viewing behaviour of users of our Academy of Funds.

“Political and economic uncertainty continues in the UK against a Brexit backdrop, and the quarter has seen further uncomfortable news at a fund level, from fund manager departures to fund dealing suspensions.”

He adds: “This abundance of news means that there is a great deal of information for IFAs to navigate when making decisions on behalf of their clients.”