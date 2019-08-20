Money Marketing
Argentina: the end of the Macri administration?

Alberto Fernandez, the Peronist opposition candidate, won Argentina’s presidential primary election by a far wider margin than expected on Sunday. Fernandez, whose ticket included former president Christina Kirchner as running mate, received nearly 49% of the votes, well ahead of incumbent Mauricio Macri with 33%. The nearly 16 percentage point gap was much larger than any polls suggested, which had pointed to a tight race between the top two contenders. The margin looks to be almost insurmountable for Macri, and so attention will now shift to details of the economic agenda of the probable Fernandez-Kirchner administration.

Disclaimer:

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and your clients may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets are higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in established markets. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this document is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

