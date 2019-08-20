Argentina: the end of the Macri administration?

Alberto Fernandez, the Peronist opposition candidate, won Argentina’s presidential primary election by a far wider margin than expected on Sunday. Fernandez, whose ticket included former president Christina Kirchner as running mate, received nearly 49% of the votes, well ahead of incumbent Mauricio Macri with 33%. The nearly 16 percentage point gap was much larger than any polls suggested, which had pointed to a tight race between the top two contenders. The margin looks to be almost insurmountable for Macri, and so attention will now shift to details of the economic agenda of the probable Fernandez-Kirchner administration.
