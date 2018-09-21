Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Argentina seeks accelerated IMF disbursements

Tom Smith, Fund Manager, Neptune Investment Management

After a volatile month for emerging markets in aggregate, and for Argentina in particular, it is worth revisiting what has happened.

The run on the Argentine currency reaccelerated in August, with the peso falling by a further 30% against the dollar.

Read more

Investment risks

The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. References to specific sectors are for illustration purposes only and should not be taken as a solicitation to buy or sell these sectors. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.

Recommended

Impact of Mifid II research cost rules revealed

Fund managers that pass the cost of research on to clients rather than absorbing it are charging up to 7.5 times more, according to fresh data. The Financial Times reports data from Frost Consulting, which show the impact of Mifid II rules that were introduced in January. The consulting firm analysed 3,000 funds and 350 […]
2

Annuity rates up 19% since Brexit nosedive

Annuity rates have increased nearly 20 per cent since hitting rock bottom two years ago, Hargreaves Lansdown analysis shows. In an update, the fund shop notes annuity rates that nosedived following the EU referendum result have risen. Rates for 65-year-olds are up 19 per cent since their low in 15 September 2016. At their lowest, […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

The Rubik’s Cube: China’s policy trilemma

By Douglas Turnbull, Investment Director, Head of Chinese Equities China faces a ‘Rubik’s Cube’ policy trilemma, whereby it needs to sustain a minimum acceptable level of growth, deal with issues such as overcapacity and reform the financial system to make it a far more efficient allocator of capital. Given the contradictory nature of these objectives, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Greater gender-balance will boost advice sector’s bottom line

Encouraging more diversity in your business has benefits for the bottom line, but advisers have a long way to go to realise the benefits of equality in their firms. Speaking as part of a panel debate on diversity in advice, which mainly focused on gender diversity, three female advisers shared their views on why the […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg

Advice firm among six declared in default by FSCS

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared six firms in default, with an advice firm and two mortgage businesses on the latest list. Advice firms on the regist covering defaults in August include Newcastle-based Chadkirk Wealth Management. The firm appeared to be a one-man band. Claims managers have already posted adverts regarding potential compensation over […]

Comments

    Leave a comment