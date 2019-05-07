The British Medical Association has written to chancellor Philip Hammond that doctors will start to reduce their working hours unless reforms are made to the NHS pension scheme. In the latest of several letters to the Hammond, the BMA says current pension and tax rules are creating a “perfect storm” in the NHS workforce. It […]
Not allowing a dashboard provider to record any of the data obtained will prove a massive barrier to advice processes The pensions dashboard project has been very much a stop-start affair. It has suffered massively because of Brexit; so much so, it is hard to see how the original delivery timescale of this year will […]
Survey sheds light on what advisers want from provider representatives Advisers continue to be frustrated about access to business development managers at leading providers, despite visits happening on a more regular basis. The latest BDM Quality Census from recruitment consultancy BWD shows there has been a significant jump in the proportion of advisers seeing a […]
Lloyds Banking Group profits have fallen below market expectations, as the bank took a hit of some £339m for cutting its contract short with Standard Life Aberdeen, a quarterly update today shows. Earlier this year, SLA won a dispute with Lloyds over a £109bn investment mandate deal, from which the bank withdrew abruptly last year. […]
The final stages of a sell-off can be the most interesting, says Simon Edelsten, manager of the Global Select Fund. It is not a matter of calling the ‘bottom’. Instead, investors should focus on selected stocks’ prospects over the longer term.
Fewer than one in 10 NHS staff settle their annual allowance breaches through the scheme pays option where the employer meets the cost, according to wealth manager Quilter. A Freedom of Information Request by Quilter shows that on average nearly 17,000 NHS staff breach the annual allowance on pension contributions each year. But only 1,500 […]
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is investigating after its communications with London Capital & Finance customers could have misled them to believe their investments with the mini-bond provider was FSCS-protected when it was not. The Financial Times has highlighted a number of cases where LC&F prospective investors believed they had received FSCS assurance their investments […]
The happiest firms are the most successful. Follow these four tips to get yours there Great business? Check. Nice office? Check. Money in the bank? Check. Great clients? Great team? No major dramas (if you exclude trying to get professional indemnity cover)? Check, check, check. What on earth could go wrong? Well, actually, quite a […]