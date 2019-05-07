Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Recommended

Philip Hammond - UK Parliament official portraits 2017
1

Doctors call for urgent pension reform

The British Medical Association has written to chancellor Philip Hammond that doctors will start to reduce their working hours unless reforms are made to the NHS pension scheme. In the latest of several letters to the Hammond, the BMA says current pension and tax rules are creating a “perfect storm” in the NHS workforce. It […]

‘Hard to get hold of’ and ‘changing too often’: why are advisers frustrated with their BDMs?

Survey sheds light on what advisers want from provider representatives Advisers continue to be frustrated about access to business development managers at leading providers, despite visits happening on a more regular basis. The latest BDM Quality Census from recruitment consultancy BWD shows there has been a significant jump in the proportion of advisers seeing a […]

Lloyds profits fall flat as it takes a hit for Standard Aberdeen dispute

Lloyds Banking Group profits have fallen below market expectations, as the bank took a hit of some £339m for cutting its contract short with Standard Life Aberdeen, a quarterly update today shows. Earlier this year, SLA won a dispute with Lloyds over a £109bn investment mandate deal, from which the bank withdrew abruptly last year. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Tax-Taxation-Blocks-700.jpg

NHS staff’s annual allowance charges not paid by employer 90% of the time

Fewer than one in 10 NHS staff settle their annual allowance breaches through the scheme pays option where the employer meets the cost, according to wealth manager Quilter. A Freedom of Information Request by Quilter shows that on average nearly 17,000 NHS staff breach the annual allowance on pension contributions each year. But only 1,500 […]
2

FSCS apologises for misleading clients of collpased mini-bond firm

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme is investigating after its communications with London Capital & Finance customers could have misled them to believe their investments with the mini-bond provider was FSCS-protected when it was not. The Financial Times has highlighted a number of cases where LC&F prospective investors believed they had received FSCS assurance their investments […]

Michelle Hoskin: How happy is your business?

The happiest firms are the most successful. Follow these four tips to get yours there Great business? Check. Nice office? Check. Money in the bank? Check. Great clients? Great team? No major dramas (if you exclude trying to get professional indemnity cover)? Check, check, check. What on earth could go wrong? Well, actually, quite a […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com