Are advice firm buy-outs running the risk of conflicts?

Concern mounting over the strings attached when it comes to acquisition deals

Experts are expressing concerns over how consolidators’ deferred payments to acquire advice firms are operating, urging them to avoid the perception of conflicts of interest.

The end of 2018 saw a flurry of acquisitions, and the pace of advice firm buy-outs shows little sign of slowing down as we enter the new year.

Commonly, deals involve a cash payment up front, with further payments made in subsequent years based on certain “performance targets” being met.

There are obvious benefits to merging some services when a firm is acquired. For example, making sure fees and commissions are not interrupted can be made easier with a transition to the same back-office system or platform once a firm has a new owner.

It may even be necessary to change some product providers on acquisition, as in cases where independent firms are acquired by restricted ones, so must make sure their proposition aligns with the restrictions of the new parent.

However, many market watchers are calling for greater scrutiny on how deals are structured, particularly when it comes to what advisers need to do to secure deferred payments from consolidators and achieve their full valuation.

In February 2017, the FCA produced a report into how firms treat clients they acquire from other advice businesses.

Under a section marked “conflicts of interest”, the regulator noted that it saw instances where the acquiring firm offered to pay more money when clients held specific investments.

It also noted that in some cases it was aware of adviser remuneration being linked to the level of charges generated for replacement business, running the risk of unsuitable advice, calling on firms to make sure controls were in place to ensure clients’ best interests were protected.

Scoping the market

Money Marketing understands that in some cases, when consolidator AFH buys a firm, a portion of the deferred payout can be linked to recommendations onto AFH’s platform and investment solutions. This has raised concerns from some commentators over the potential to bias advice, because planners could have an incentive to move products to AFH in order to secure the highest eventual sale value possible.

An AFH spokesman says: “It is not a necessary condition of sale. It is not uniform and it doesn’t have to be there; it’s down to negotiation if it’s in the agreement at all.

“Anything like that would be done in consultation with clients and the business and it’s always in their best interests.

“Because of what we have, we can accommodate acquisitions that come to us with anything. If the client decided with their advisers that they want to stick with something else that’s not part of AFH, that’s absolutely fine, it’s the client’s decision.

“Part of being part of AFH is that you get access to our investment and administration team, which we don’t offer to people who aren’t.”

One adviser who sat in an AFH presentation a number of years ago regarding a potential acquisition says that moving to the AFH platform “essentially requires you to use their DFM service and their own funds”.

A letter from AFH seen by Money Marketing promoting its in-house platform, which recently removed fees for clients, says that the platform “can provide significant benefits when compared to traditional platforms”. These include “unrestricted investment choice” and “access to our delegated authority funds”.

In the letter, AFH says no advice or other charges will increase when removing fees for AFH Direct and “our only motivation is to reward our clients for the continued custom and to cement the relationship between us”.

There may well be advantages to AFH’s proposition over the providers that acquired clients were previously with.

AFH has a calculator on its website showing how much clients could potentially save from switching to AFH’s “free” platform service. For a £250,000 portfolio on the Aegon platform, for example, with an expected annual return of 4 per cent, the AFH calculator shows that over 15 years, clients could be £17,000 better off with AFH.

While a platform market source questions some of the calculations, they say: “The bottom line is that it is almost certainly better for [AFH clients] if they all invest in this ‘free’ platform. More assets on said platform would allow them to presumably drive down the unit cost from Pershing, which is probably written into their contract with them, and then it gives you the chance to go into the in-house funds.”

Other consolidators like Succession operate an acquisition model where a provisional agreement is reached, and then, if both parties still want to go ahead with the sale, the firm is fully acquired a number of years later.

Former Professional Partnerships adviser Gill Cardy says that models like these have to be wary of conflicts that would force advisers to make particular recommendations in order to secure a full sale in the first place, rather than just a deferred performance payment.

She says: “The question you have to ask is what have they not done that would make the sale a problem? If a consolidator is buying an adviser, they are probably doing things the way they want them to be done, they are probably compliant because you don’t want a complaints history. You can transfer some things over the years, but that’s quite different from putting it into any agreement.

“If I was looking to buy a business, you have to accept the possibility that it’s simply not appropriate for clients to be put in a new discretionary fund manager or new platform arrangement or change their providers. If you can’t cope with the fact it might be a bit messy you probably shouldn’t be in consolidation.

“What would you do with a new client as opposed to a consolidated client? That’s one way of doing a smell test.”

Adviser view Gill Cardy

Former adviser, Professional Partnerships It is perfectly possible to structure a deal with an ongoing or annual payment where you make it about whether a certain number of clients stay on the books. It can just be on a per head basis. When you buy the business, you buy the data on 500 clients, say, excepting some cases where they don’t like the thought of going to a different firm or don’t want to go into a DFM arrangement, and you realistically have to allow for some drop-off. There’s a possibility clients have just been passive, and think ‘this is the moment I have been looking for to leave. I’ve been thinking about it for the past few years and it’s a good opportunity to have a new adviser who is more local’. You could just do it on a global assets under management basis, or on key staff staying around for a certain time, but I don’t think it’s appropriate to make it contingent on transferring clients into a different business model.

Carrots and sticks

Money Marketing understands that Fairstone, another consolidator that operates its own discretionary management service, does not operate any deals where a portion of its acquisition payments are based on particular recommendations.

A senior source says: “One of the questions we ask is how much money advisers have got invested on behalf of clients, and that’s all. There’s nothing in the buy-out that says how much money moves across to other funds.

“One of the things I have learned in professional services is that it’s not enough to make sure you don’t have conflicts of interest, it’s actually necessary that there can’t even be the perception of conflicts.

“It could be that the client or the regulator perceives a conflict where there isn’t one, but if there is a direct relationship between money going into a fund generating revenue for that firm and a financial reward for that, it would be difficult for a professional to recommend the fund because of that perception. It puts the adviser in a difficult position, even if they wanted to use it.”

For Ascot Lloyd, however, the firm insists that clients are serviced by its advisers after purchase.

Ascot Lloyd chief executive Nigel Stockton says: “It is fair to say that all aggregators are now much more careful about payments and considerations in order to maintain the revenues they have acquired.

“Deferred payments are often used. Typical is around a third paid at outset and then another third after 12 and 24 months respectively. These deferred payments will be based on clear revenue targets and other metrics. For example, sometimes ensuring that all clients have been transferred away from the previous advisers (enabling them to retire) is one of the targets.

“In terms of integration this varies a lot by firm. Picking the right aggregator for your firm is an important part of any sale process. We insist on full integration so that we can have one set of operational processes across our firm. We believe ultimately this delivers best outcomes for clients, which is most important. This isn’t always the case with others and the timescales and extent of integration can vary.”