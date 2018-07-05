Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Architas opens up ‘super clean’ classes beyond Standard Life platforms

By

Axa-owned fund manager Architas has made its “super clean” share classes available to all platforms, not just Standard Life Wrap and Elevate, which were the only two platforms to previously offer them.

Standard Life bought the Elevate platform from Axa in 2016.

Architas says the move will result in a reduction in the annual management charge of 20 basis points on the active and blended ranges, 5bps on the passive range and between 10 and 20 bps on the single strategy fund ranges compared to the clean share classes.

The super clean share classes are expected to be available on other platforms from 1 August.

Architas UK funds head Sarah Ackland says: “Extending our super clean share classes across all platforms will provide better value and more consistent pricing for all clients invested in Architas via third party platforms. We now have advisers using Architas across all the main UK platforms and believe it is right to make the best value pricing available to all platform clients rather than just those using a specific one.”

Ackland says: “This move will also simplify the situation for advisers who are switching clients between platforms or using multiple platforms as part of their investment proposition. Having consistent pricing also removes the additional costs faced by advisers that wish to switch platforms and remain invested in Architas funds.”

Fund/fund range Clean share class AMC
(bps)		 Super clean share class AMC
(bps)		 Reduction in AMC (bps)
Architas Multi-Asset Active funds* 75 55 20
Architas Multi-Asset Blended funds 60 40 20
Architas Multi-Asset Passive funds 30 25 5
Architas Diversified Real Assets fund 65 55 10
Architas Diversified Global Income fund 60 40 20
Architas MM UK Equity fund 60 40 20
Architas MM Monthly High Income fund 60 40 20
Architas MM Strategic Bond 60 40 20

Recommended

Offshore amnesty could bring in 5bn

The Government’s amnesty for UK taxpayers with undisclosed offshore bank accounts could net the Treasury up to 5bn.

Hourglass-Deadline-Time-Clock-700.jpg
3

Treasury delays cold-call ban to autumn

The Treasury has confirmed further delay to the pensions cold-calling ban due to ‘technicalities.’ The end of June deadline has been missed as the Treasury confirms regulations around the ban will not be laid before parliament until autumn. A Treasury spokesman says: “Following debates in parliament, and having considered evidence from the industry, we will launch […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

FCA working group recommends five voluntary cost disclosure templates

The group tasked with increasing investment cost transparency has released its recommendations, including suggesting five fee disclosure templates. The institutional disclosure working group, led by transparency champion Chris Sier, was created by the FCA last September following the package of remedies outlined in the FCA’s  final report into the asset management industry. The group published a […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com