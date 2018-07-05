Architas opens up ‘super clean’ classes beyond Standard Life platforms

Axa-owned fund manager Architas has made its “super clean” share classes available to all platforms, not just Standard Life Wrap and Elevate, which were the only two platforms to previously offer them.

Standard Life bought the Elevate platform from Axa in 2016.

Architas says the move will result in a reduction in the annual management charge of 20 basis points on the active and blended ranges, 5bps on the passive range and between 10 and 20 bps on the single strategy fund ranges compared to the clean share classes.

The super clean share classes are expected to be available on other platforms from 1 August.

Architas UK funds head Sarah Ackland says: “Extending our super clean share classes across all platforms will provide better value and more consistent pricing for all clients invested in Architas via third party platforms. We now have advisers using Architas across all the main UK platforms and believe it is right to make the best value pricing available to all platform clients rather than just those using a specific one.”

Ackland says: “This move will also simplify the situation for advisers who are switching clients between platforms or using multiple platforms as part of their investment proposition. Having consistent pricing also removes the additional costs faced by advisers that wish to switch platforms and remain invested in Architas funds.”