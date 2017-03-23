Architas to offer white-label option on new model portfolio

Multi-manager Architas expects to offer a white-labelling option to advisers for its upcoming model portfolio range.

The model portfolio, which will be launched in the next three months, will look to replicate Architas’s existing fund-of-funds range, but will guarantee more flexibility through the use of Ucits funds, Architas UK funds head Cedric Bucher tells Money Marketing.

The firm is also exploring how to integrate both income generation and drawdown facilities within the new portfolio, which is mainly aimed at the post-retirement market.

Bucher says the portfolio will charge 30 basis points excluding VAT, while underlying funds will charge between 40bps and 50bps.

The firm is also launching a Global equity (ex UK) Income fund in the summer, which will charges up to 100bps and will contain a blended choice of passive funds.

Bucher says: “All retirement money is going to UK income. I think that is too risky.”

Architas remains part of Axa Group following last year’s sale of its Axa Wealth and SunLife businesses to Phoenix.

Bucher says despite the separation, the firm “continues to grow”. He says around three-quarters of its flows come directly from platforms.

As of February, total assets at Architas reached nearly £24bn boosted by £860m of new money in its UK business.