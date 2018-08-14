Architas UK net inflows drop 70%

Architas UK has seen inflows drop by just over 70 per cent in the first half of the year.

The Axa-owned asset manager reported £152m net inflows for the first six months of 2018, compared with £546m in the first half of 2017.

Globally, Architas’s net inflows dropped to €797m (£710.6m) in the first half of 2018 from €1.1bn (£936m) in the same period of 2017.

Assets under administration and management for Architas UK rose from £23bn in the first half of 2017 to £24bn in H1 2018. Global AUAM increased to €43.1bn this year from €42.8bn last year.

Architas opens up ‘super clean’ classes beyond Standard Life platforms

In July, Architas made its “super clean” share classes available to all platforms, not just Standard Life Wrap and Elevate, which were the only two platforms to previously offer them.

Architas chief executive Hans Georgeson says: “In Europe we have seen continued strong inflows from the Axa distribution networks across France, Belgium, Italy and Germany as investors moved into investment funds to try and secure higher levels of return from their savings.”