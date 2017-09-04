Money Marketing

Architas appoints UK funds head as Bucher departs

By
 Architas head of UK funds Sarah Ackland

Architas has appointed Sarah Ackland as head of Architas UK funds as Cedric Bucher steps down to take up a role in the institutional pensions sector.

Previously head of UK proposition, Ackland will head up the commercial side of the UK business including distribution, marketing, proposition and business development.

Frank Potaczek joins from Defaqto to assume the role of head of UK proposition and will report into Ackland, overseeing the Architas fund ranges in the UK and the development of the firm’s discretionary management services. At Defaqto Potaczek was senior vice president responsible for the fund and discretionary products as well as its fund ratings service.

Hans Georgeson, CEO at Architas, says: “Sarah’s understanding of the UK retail and financial adviser market and experience across proposition, marketing and sales means she is the ideal candidate to continue the growth of Architas in the UK. We have invested significantly into our UK business to develop both our fund proposition and also our relationship with a broader range of adviser clients.

“Sarah has been central to this and the diversification of our investment proposition beyond the core risk profiled range with the launch of the Architas Diversified Real Assets fund, which is now around £200m just three years since launch, and the Architas Diversified Global Income fund.”

Ackland adds: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to build and grow on the momentum we have in the UK market and to lead a fantastic team.  Frank will be a great addition, he’s got huge experience in a number of high profile roles and is extremely well known and respected in the adviser market.”

