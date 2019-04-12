Money Marketing
View more on these topics

April Fool’s and time for a makeover: The Wells Street Journal

By

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Knock knock… who’s there? St James’s Place
Many an April Fool’s joke has clogged up WSJ’s Twitter feed over the past week, but a special mention goes to our Surrey friends at Informed Choice Independent Financial Planners. WSJ hears that an April Fool’s Day staff meeting concluded with a slide announcing the firm had been acquired by St James’s Place.

An all-too-plausible line that WSJ is sure had a few fooled. However, SJP does not need to poach from Informed Choice after an unfortunate email admin error this week placed it front and centre recruitment-wise in the minds of those actually looking for employment. WSJ was amused by the technical error at the London Institute of Banking and Finance, which saw employer-sponsored students sent emails encouraging them to join SJP.

The error would have been far less interesting had it not purported to be the product of some of SJP’s spare advertising pounds.

Time for a WSJ makeover
After nearly three decades in London’s West End, WSJ will be moving southwards shortly to a new home in Croydon, along with the Money Marketing staff.

In light of this, a revamp is needed given that Wells Street will no longer be our home.

WSJ is only marginally upset to leave what is now a very well-worn work space for greener pastures. The new offices for WSJ’s boss, Metropolis Group, are located on Wellesley Grove, meaning that its new name from May will be the Wellesley Grove Journal.

You know what they say – a change is as good as a rest!

Out of context

‘I hated EU, I loved EU too’

Aegon’s Steve Cameron responds to April Fool’s news that Wuthering Heights singer Kate Bush will be on a specialist Brexit advisory committee

‘My auto-correct turns Guy Opperman into Guy Superman’

Pension consultant John Ralfe thinks the pensions minister must be trying to tell him something

‘We are slaves to this abhorrent slug’

A Money Marketing commentator has a few choice words about the FCA

Separated at birth

Octopus Ventures principal Malcolm Ferguson

English actor Hugh Skinner
Send your suggestions to @mm_wsj.

Recommended

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg
1

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Spring Statement Pounds
4

Standard Life Aberdeen staff anger over ‘zero bonuses’

Standard Life Aberdeen staff are are up in arms after the group has cut bonuses to many staff and has handed others zero – a “doughnut” payout – according to The Telegraph. Bonuses across the company have dropped significantly after it saw more than £40bn outflows during 2018, the paper reports. One insider told The […]

Responsibility Matters

The latest issue of our quarterly responsible investment review, Responsibility Matters, is now available. Our review aims to highlight the issues and news items that are currently prominent within this investment sector. This issue includes a look at how we promote the aims of the Sustainable Development Goals. Read the review here Past performance is […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

paper men and women silhouettes

Women overtake men in workplace pensions

A higher proportion of women are now in workplace pensions than men according to Office for National Statistics figures published today. New data on workplace pension scheme membership drawn from the latest Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings for 2018 shows where workplace pensions saving is heading. It shows that among full-time and part-time workers, […]
1

FCA warns firms again how ‘seriously’ it takes misleading advertisements

The FCA has written again to regulated firms about “how seriously” it treats misleading promotion of unauthorized retail investments. In a Dear CEO letter from yesterday, the FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey said that despite FCA’s letter from 9 January, the regulator has identified a number of examples “where it appears the due diligence carried […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com