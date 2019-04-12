April Fool’s and time for a makeover: The Wells Street Journal

A weekly account of the curious goings-on in the world of financial services

Knock knock… who’s there? St James’s Place

Many an April Fool’s joke has clogged up WSJ’s Twitter feed over the past week, but a special mention goes to our Surrey friends at Informed Choice Independent Financial Planners. WSJ hears that an April Fool’s Day staff meeting concluded with a slide announcing the firm had been acquired by St James’s Place.

An all-too-plausible line that WSJ is sure had a few fooled. However, SJP does not need to poach from Informed Choice after an unfortunate email admin error this week placed it front and centre recruitment-wise in the minds of those actually looking for employment. WSJ was amused by the technical error at the London Institute of Banking and Finance, which saw employer-sponsored students sent emails encouraging them to join SJP.

The error would have been far less interesting had it not purported to be the product of some of SJP’s spare advertising pounds.

Time for a WSJ makeover

After nearly three decades in London’s West End, WSJ will be moving southwards shortly to a new home in Croydon, along with the Money Marketing staff.

In light of this, a revamp is needed given that Wells Street will no longer be our home.

WSJ is only marginally upset to leave what is now a very well-worn work space for greener pastures. The new offices for WSJ’s boss, Metropolis Group, are located on Wellesley Grove, meaning that its new name from May will be the Wellesley Grove Journal.

You know what they say – a change is as good as a rest!

Out of context

‘I hated EU, I loved EU too’

Aegon’s Steve Cameron responds to April Fool’s news that Wuthering Heights singer Kate Bush will be on a specialist Brexit advisory committee

‘My auto-correct turns Guy Opperman into Guy Superman’

Pension consultant John Ralfe thinks the pensions minister must be trying to tell him something

‘We are slaves to this abhorrent slug’

A Money Marketing commentator has a few choice words about the FCA

Separated at birth

Octopus Ventures principal Malcolm Ferguson

English actor Hugh Skinner

