Apfa adviser departs in wake of WMA merger

Outgoing Apfa senior policy adviser Caroline Escott

Apfa senior policy adviser Caroline Escott has left the trade body in the wake of its merger with the Wealth Management Association.

The new body, the Personal Investment Management and Financial Advice Association, went live on 1 June.

Escott has moved to another trade body, the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association this morning.

The departure comes after Apfa director general Chris Hannant also said he would leave the organisation after spending a “transitional period” as a strategic adviser to Pimfa after the merger.

Escott’s exit would leave Apfa with just three full time staff on Hannant’s departure, according to Apfa’s website.

Apfa members vote ‘unanimously’ for WMA merger

It is understood that Apfa are already recruiting for another senior policy adviser.

In a statement, Escott said: “The PLSA is at the forefront of developments in the pensions market. I am therefore delighted to join the team to lead the association’s investment related public policy, research and publication work.

“There is a significant amount which needs to be achieved to push the market further and I look forward to working with the PLSA team and members to achieve this.”

While at Apfa, Escott took a prominent role in the trade body’s work on pensions, the Financial Ombudsman Service, regulatory costs and sustainability, suitability and parliamentary engagement.