Major advice service pulled by floundering Australian bank

ANZ Bank will phase out its flagship financial advice service as the Australian industry continues to struggle in the wake of the fallout from the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation Financial Services Industry.

ANZ is last of Australia’s four main banks and advice providers to announce the end of a key advice offering following numerous fees-for-no-service scandals.

The Melbourne-headquartered bank says it will phase out its “Prime Access” offering and replace it with a case-by-case substitute.

Prime Access came under fire during the Royal Commission, with ANZ admitting to failing to provide annual reviews to more than 10,000 customers for a seven-year period between 2006 and 2013.

The new case-by-case offering will see fees correlated with complexity of advice. Customers will also be given the choice of how their frequently portfolio review services are carried out.

ANZ has historically followed a practice of annual reviewing for its advice clients.

ANZ managing director of private banking and advice Mike Norfolk says: “We are taking a new approach to providing our customers ongoing advice and phasing our Prime Access as a part of that. We know we have to think differently about how we do it.”

The bank’s New Zealand arm is also struggling after the country’s central bank imposed a 60 per cent increase on the minimum capital it must keep available to cover operational risks.

This will see ANZ revisit its risk management practices across the wider bank.