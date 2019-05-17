Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Major advice service pulled by floundering Australian bank

By

ANZ Bank will phase out its flagship financial advice service as the Australian industry continues to struggle in the wake of the fallout from the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation Financial Services Industry.

ANZ is last of Australia’s four main banks and advice providers to announce the end of a key advice offering following numerous fees-for-no-service scandals.

The Melbourne-headquartered bank says it will phase out its “Prime Access” offering and replace it with a case-by-case substitute.

Death of protection commissions, new titles and no fee flexibility: What Australia’s Royal Commission has ruled

Prime Access came under fire during the Royal Commission, with ANZ admitting to failing to provide annual reviews to more than 10,000 customers for a seven-year period between 2006 and 2013.

The new case-by-case offering will see fees correlated with complexity of advice. Customers will also be given the choice of how their frequently portfolio review services are carried out.

ANZ has historically followed a practice of annual reviewing for its advice clients.

ANZ managing director of private banking and advice Mike Norfolk says: “We are taking a new approach to providing our customers ongoing advice and phasing our Prime Access as a part of that. We know we have to think differently about how we do it.”

Vertical integration still on the table for Australia after parliamentary backing

The bank’s New Zealand arm is also struggling after the country’s central bank imposed a 60 per cent increase on the minimum capital it must keep available to cover operational risks.

This will see ANZ revisit its risk management practices across the wider bank.

Recommended

Quilter hints further multi-asset proposition expansion

Quilter Investors plans to expand its multi-asset investment offering. The wealth manager said it will add new portfolios to its existing Cirilium active and passive ranges. New portfolios will be actively managed with holding passive underlying exposure. Portfolios will be managed by Paul Craig, who has run Cirilium since its inception in 2008. The range […]
6

FSCS launches registration process for London Capital & Finance investors

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has today urged London Capital and Finance customers to register for updates as it explores possible grounds for compensation.   A total 11,500 investors lost £237m after LC&F fell into default in January with some investors blaming the FCA’s investigation of the firm for its collapse.   In the update […]

Careful-Research-Business-Finance-Paperwork-700.jpg

Global high yield outlook 2018

RLAM’s Head of Global High Yield, Azhar Hussain examines trends in the high yield and loans markets in a short video. Watch the video here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Andrew-Bailey-PRA-2013-500x320.jpg

FCA criticised for not investigating Lloyds’ treatment of a whistleblower

A whistleblower who wrote a report criticising Lloyds Bank’s handling of a scandal at HBOS has rebuked the FCA for not investigating, the Financial Times reports. Former Lloyds staffer Sally Masterton wrote to FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey last year, asking him to look into the conduct of Lloyds senior managers towards her. In 2014, […]

Twelve advice firms make latest FSCS default list

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has published its latest list of defaulted firms, with financial and investment advice firms accounting for more than half. A total 12 advice firms are named on the list of 21 firms, along with London-based investment specialist Vantage Investment Group. London-based adviser Sequant Capital Limited has been named on the […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com