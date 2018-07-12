Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Editor’s note: Another knockdown for the advice doom-mongers

By

I’ve lost track of the number of financial planners who have told me they have “the best job in the world”.

I don’t doubt that goes for a great number of our readers.

As a magazine, we have never said anything other than advice is an amazing profession to work in, but it’s always nice to have new evidence to support our case.

This week, it comes in the form of our annual Adviser Satisfaction Survey, in which we poll financial planners on metrics ranging from job satisfaction and how clients see them to pay and the future prospects for the profession.

Turns out, advisers are incredibly happy with their lot, happier than they were last year, and would highly recommend becoming a financial planner to others. I’m sure this will shock certain vocal commentators who preach the impossibility of contently running a successful advice business in 2018, but it is illuminating and heart-warming to find them in the minority once again.

Happy days: Why adviser satisfaction is still sky-high

Now it’s just a case of taking that positivity to market, spurring both interest in the profession as a bona fide career, and probably a bit more demand for advice too if potential clients don’t hear such a negative message about where the community that serves their financial needs will be in 10 years’ time.

If you think public perceptions of financial advice are bad, try being a journalist. Unfortunately, the vast majority of the public have no idea what the difference between an IFA, stockbroker, trader or banker is, so at least some are not able to form any negative impressions of advice specifically.

But if they knew that you could really help people and develop meaningful client relationships in a more caring culture, leading to real job satisfaction, then maybe they would think twice before discounting a career they lump in with the rest of financial services out of hand.

Advisers are happier than ever – now it’s about taking that positivity to market

Wages aren’t everything of course, but they remain high in advice. The naysayers about the market have continually questioned three separate studies, including our own, that put average total remuneration around £90,000 for advisers.

Instead of refusing to believe this figure could possibly be true despite the mounting empirical and anecdotal evidence to the contrary, planners and professional bodies should be using this as part of the sales pitch to new entrants.

Maybe it’s a few grand less or a few grand more, but our latest research at least shows the vast majority of planners are happy with their pay packets – which is all part of a compelling package to enter the world of advice.

We had plenty of bleak predictions ahead of the RDR, and more recently around defined benefit transfers – a scandal of sufficient magnitude to crush an entire profession according to some commentators.

But advice really can be the best job in the world, and it’s about time we told more people that.

Justin Cash is editor of Money Marketing. Follow him on Twitter @Justin_Cash_1

Recommended
1

Advisers shun consolidators in favour of peers

The majority of advisers have no interest in selling their firm to a large consolidator, research shows. Figures from a survey of around 200 advisers by platform Nucleus found just 4 per cent would sell up to a large consolidator, down from 13 per cent last year. Of those looking to sell, being bought by […]

Kelly-Nick-2012-700x450.jpg

Alexander House boss: The case for treating advisers fairly

A recent article in the Daily Telegraph once again reinforced the prejudices and stereotyping we, as professionals, face every single day. Apparently, there are not enough doctors, teachers, accountants, engineers or quantity surveyors in the UK. I suspect if I look hard enough someone will be extolling the virtues of estate agents and traffic wardens. […]
3

Diary of a young adviser: Part 1

The profession is starting to pay more attention to young financial advisers. But what is life really like on the ground for those who fall well below the average age of a planner? In the first part of our new series, Money Marketing speaks to young advisers about their personal experience of coming up through […]

Many hands reach up to grab piggy bank one holds
1

GBST: There’s no room for start-ups in platform tech game

Established tech firms with deep pockets will win the race to support new platform business as challengers enter the market, crowding out fintech start-ups. That is the view of GBST, whose software sits behind adviser platforms Novia, AJ Bell, Aegon and Alliance Trust Savings, as well as the newly launched Vitality Invest platform. As two […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Govt backs down on mutual regulatory recognition after Brexit

The government has moved away from mutual recognition of regulation after exiting the European Union, instead pursuing an arrangement that will see financial services companies having scaled-back access to each other’s markets. The government released its much-awaited Brexit White Paper today. Mutual recognition would have resulted in the UK and EU recognising each other’s rules […]

FSCS-Piggy-Bank-500x320.jpg

FSCS declares more advice firms in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared eight firms in default in June, at least half of which are financial advisers. Firms included on the list are Professional Financial Advisers of Cheltenham, Yorkshire-based ICF Group and Scottish business Fergus Burns, which was formerly called The Financial Planning Partnership. Also on the list is West-Midlands business […]

Keith Richards: Contingent charging must be preserved 

The work and pensions select committee is calling for a ban on contingent charging, but this would have an impact on consumer choice. We need to protect consumer choice by mitigating growing concerns over conflicts of interest – real or perceived – and the inherent risk to contingent charging more widely. Consumers seek financial planning […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com