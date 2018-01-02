Money Marketing

Another IFA pulls DB transfers after FCA review

FCA logo glass 2 620x430Advice firm Bartholomew Hawkins has stopped its defined benefit transfers following a meeting with the Financial Conduct Authority.

According to the FCA’s register the company must “immediately cease all regulated activities relating to defined benefit pension transfer business for which the firm has Part 4A permissions”.

The register says the firm ceased work on DB transfers on 22 December, which makes Bartholomew Hawkins the latest among a number of firms which have been asked to stop work on transfers during the past few months.

The advice process on DB transfers has received attention of late, particularly in the context of the British Steel Pension Scheme.

On 13 December St James’s Place said it would no longer accept transfer requests from members of the British Steel scheme.

So far the FCA has asked a number of firms to stop doing transfers for members at British Steel.

These include Active Wealth, Pembrokeshire Mortgage Centre Limited and Mansion Park.

Work and pensions committee chair Frank Field has been pressing for more information on the advice process given to BSPS members.

He wrote to two advice firm bosses called as witness but who failed to attend the committee hearing into the British Steel Pension Scheme on 13  December 2017.

These were Celtic Wealth Management managing director Clive Howells and Active Wealth director Darren Reynolds.

Field wants answers to his questions by 8 January this year when parliament returns from recess.

Bartholomew Hawkins was unavailable for comment at the time of publication.

Comments

There are 4 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. D H 2nd January 2018 at 11:48 am

    Wasn’t the 22nd of Dec, the date when members of the BSPS, had to make a decision to stay or transfer out ?

    Yet here we are the 2nd of Jan……. Oh look that pesky horse is out in the field “again”…..

    FCA funding …..guaranteed
    FSCS funding …..guarnteed
    FOS funding ……guaranteed
    Bonuses, pay rise, employee benefits, sick pay, pensions and Christmas parties for all of the above “GUARANTEED”

    Stable door ? Nnnnaaaa we don’t give a stuff about stable doors, we have the above, we don’t pay we demand.

  2. Julian Stevens 2nd January 2018 at 3:15 pm

    Does anyone know how many firms that the FCA has visited HAVEN’T been instructed to cease transacting the class of business?

    I may be wrong but I rather suspect that the answer is none.

  3. Christopher Petrie 2nd January 2018 at 4:45 pm

    No, British Steel have extended the date for their members to make a decision.

    The FCA are correct in continuing to be pro-active in this matter.

  4. Grey Area 2nd January 2018 at 4:49 pm

    On the face of it there appears to be a systemic issue with DB transfers. If that’s the case it seems unlikely it can be effectively dealt with by individual visits and cessation orders.

    Two choices for regulators and politicians then.

    Act across the board to clamp down on DB transfers with the risk of denying legitimate transfers and reducing the availability of legally required advice (not to mention the attached negative publicity).

    Alternatively, give the impression of action but in reality procrastinate and wait knowing that there was a fall guy who could take the blame, pick up the bill, and wear the publicity as and when required.

    No brainer.

Leave a comment