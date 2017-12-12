Another firm appeals bill for late Gabriel return

Another firm has complained that the FCA was wrong to charge it a fee for filings its regulatory returns late.

Having missed the deadline to file its Gabriel return, the firm argued to the Complaints Commissioner that it should not have to pay the £250 administration fee because it did not receive a reminder by email or a letter to submit the data.

The FCA argued that the firm had been sent two reminders and had been provided with clear instructions about filing returns when the firm became authorised.

However, the firm said it never received the emails, and questioned why the FCA did not ask for read receipts and only communicated about returns to firms by email.

In a decision released today, the Complaints Commissioner has rejected the complaint. Commissioner Anthony Townsend writes: “Having studied the records, I have concluded that the FCA took reasonable steps to inform you about, and remind you of, your obligations. The late returns fee is designed to recover administrative costs from firms which do not follow the processes, so that firms which do comply are not subsidising those which do not.”

Townsend says that in discussions with the FCA, they have told him that undelivered emails are followed up with a letter.

The decision comes on the back of a similar one made last month, when a firm argued against its £250 late filing charge because the address reminders were sent too was monitored only by junior staff members, who might not “understand the significance of an email from the FCA or the importance of Gabriel.”

Another firm complained in October that a flood has caused it to provide Gabriel data late, but the firm did not provide details about how the flood had impacted its business.

The FCA has released a number of statements over the past year attempting to clarify to advisers how it uses the data they submit.

The regulator will soon build in a question on risky product sales to see if this could potentially be used to risk-rate the levies paid to the Financial Services Compensation Scheme by firms.