Another ex-Standard Life boss joins Quilter

Business-Corporate-Board-Room-Meeting-Hire-Hiring-700x450.jpgFormer Standard Life UK and Europe chief risk officer John Gill has joined the Old Mutual Wealth Platform board.

The platform will later rebrand as Quilter Wealth Solutions as part of Old Mutual Wealth listing as a standalone company under the Quilter name in June.

Gill left Standard Life last year after 31 years with the company. During his time there he held roles including finance managing director, customer operations managing director and Standard Life Bank chief executive.

Yesterday it was announced former Standard Life UK chief executive Paul Matthews joined Quilter advice network Intrinsic as a non-executive director.

Quilter: No ‘big-bang’ launch for our new platform

Matthews has also been appointed a non-executive director to the Quilter board.

Quilter UK platform business board chair George Reid says: “John’s significant experience within the industry, across a breadth of different roles, will make him an asset to our board.”

Gill says: “The UK platform market continues to grow at a tremendous rate, driven by changes in the retirement market.”

