Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Another British Steel adviser loses pension transfer permissions

By

FCA logo new 3 620x430An IFA firm that was critical of the media’s coverage of the British Steel pension scandal has stopped advising on pension transfers, following intervention from the regulator.

The firm, County Capital Wealth Management – which also trades as The Pension Review Service – says it has voluntary suspended its pension transfer permissions, but expects this to be temporary.

Speaking to Money Marketing, County Capital Wealth Management managing director Mark Abley says: “This is part of our ongoing discussions with the regulator.”

He says the FCA feedback related to “technical aspects” of the DB transfer process, adding “there was no question of customer detriment”.

Abley adds: “We are not seeing this as a negative thing, but as a positive way to make these improvements to our processes. We have listened to the regulator’s feedback and look forward to getting our permissions reinstated in the very near future.”

In December the firm submitted a letter to the Work and Pensions Select Committee, saying that advisers were subject to a “trial by Twitter” over the advice given to British Steel pension members.

The letter said reporting of problems with advice given to BSPS members had “bordered on the hysterical”.

It adds: “Advice firms have had their reputations tarnished by their involvement in the process. Most of these firms are well run and offer good, sound and practical advice.”

The advisory firm has three authorised individuals and employs 15 staff. It is based in County Durham and also has offices in Scunthorpe and London. It has offered advice to a number of members of the BSPS – which is in the process of restructuring.

Several advisory firms have stopped offering advice on DB transfers followed investigations by the FCA. Many of these investigations have focused on firms that have given advice to BSPS members – amid concerns about the quality of this advice, and fears that members are being wrongly advised to transfer out of this DB scheme.

The Work and Pensions Committee has been highly critical of how the FCA has handled this emerging issue, and urged it to review all firms offering advice to BSPS members.

Recommended

Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysis
1

TPR ‘urged’ British Steel trustees talk to members about advice

The Pensions Regulator “urged” trustees at the British Steel Pension Scheme to talk to members about the importance of getting independent financial advice, according to a report published today. The report explains how the regulator viewed financial advice for transfers when it assessed the application from Tata Steel UK for a regulated apportionment arrangement and […]

Andrew Bailey BBA Conference 2012 480
12

FCA ‘wholly rejects’ MP criticisms over British Steel transfers

The FCA has said it “wholly” rejects the conclusion reached by the work and pensions select committee of MPs on its conduct during the British Steel Pension Scheme saga. At the end of last week select committee chairman Frank Field said the FCA risked “sleepwalking into mis-selling scandal” on BSPS in a series of documents criticising […]

Dubai

White paper — Dubai International Insights

Jelf Employee Benefits discusses the legislative changes in Dubai, available medical facilities and policy considerations for employers with expatriate workforces in the country. This edition will be of particular interest to global human resource directors, compensation and benefits specialists and mobility managers who have employee populations in Dubai, or are considering operating there in the near future.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Mel Kenny: Pro bono and volunteering benefits us all

I recently did some volunteering with the Personal Finance Society in helping facilitate its Discover Fortunes game at a school. For those of you who do not know much about it, it is a two-hour session that encourages sixth form students to think about a career in personal finance and listen to a financial adviser […]

2

Tim Sargisson: Why won’t consumers get the message?

The benefits of advice are clear, yet the industry still struggles to get consumers through the door As someone who is now accustomed to being variously described as “seasoned”, “experienced” and, in one case, a “veteran” of the industry, it is safe to assume I know something about the world advisers inhabit. Indeed, 30 years […]

FCA wins authorisation cancellation fee complaint

The FCA has survived a complaint where a firm wanted a fee charged for cancelling its authorisation refunded. The firm was charged a £1,300 fee after it missed the deadline to have its FCA authorisation cancelled. The firm initially complained to the FCA saying it was unfair the fee was charged because it understood it […]

Comments

    Leave a comment