Annuity sales drop blamed on ignorance around ageing

Retirees underestimating their life span explains the lack of annuity sales since the pension freedoms, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Research from the body has found people are “systematically misjudging” how long they will live after finishing work.

Only 12 per cent of newly-accessed defined contribution pension pots are now used to buy an annuity despite their enduring popularity as a sustainable income option.

IFS research economist David Sturrock says product providers should note this ignorance among retirees means many are missing opportunities to plan effectively.

“If people underestimate their survival chances, they may under-value the guaranteed income provided by an annuity.”

“Policymakers and those in the pensions and insurance industry should note that those who choose not to annuitise because they underestimate their longevity may be failing to buy a product that in fact offers them good-value insurance of their income,” he adds.

Sturrock says the economists’ “annuity puzzle” – why retirees are no longer choosing them – is still also tied to pension freedoms.

He says: “Prior to April 2014, unless they had a DC pension pot of under £18,000 or already had a guaranteed income of at least £20,000 per year, individuals had to either purchase an annuity (or drawdown an income up to 120 per cent of the value of an annuity income) or be faced with a tax rate of 55 per cent on withdrawals from DC pots.

“Since April 2015, these restrictions have been removed and all those aged 55 and over can access any amount of their DC pension pot and pay only their marginal income tax rate and hence annuity purchases fell significantly in the period following these reforms.”

Despite this, recent analysis from Hargreaves Lansdown suggests the continuing confusion around Brexit may be benefitting the annuity market and boosting rates.

Money Marketing also polled readers on whether more providers would re-enter the annuity market amid Brexit uncertainty in September.

Just under 60 per cent said no new players would join the annuity market, with 19 per cent voting there would be new joiners and 22 per cent unsure.