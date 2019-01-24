Money Marketing
Annuity sales drop blamed on ignorance around ageing

By

Retirees underestimating their life span explains the lack of annuity sales since the pension freedoms, says the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Research from the body has found people are “systematically misjudging” how long they will live after finishing work.

Only 12 per cent of newly-accessed defined contribution pension pots are now used to buy an annuity despite their enduring popularity as a sustainable income option.

IFS research economist David Sturrock says product providers should note this ignorance among retirees means many are missing opportunities to plan effectively.

“If people underestimate their survival chances, they may under-value the guaranteed income provided by an annuity.”

“Policymakers and those in the pensions and insurance industry should note that those who choose not to annuitise because they underestimate their longevity may be failing to buy a product that in fact offers them good-value insurance of their income,” he adds.

Sturrock says the economists’ “annuity puzzle” – why retirees are no longer choosing them – is still also tied to pension freedoms.

He says: “Prior to April 2014, unless they had a DC pension pot of under £18,000 or already had a guaranteed income of at least £20,000 per year, individuals had to either purchase an annuity (or drawdown an income up to 120 per cent of the value of an annuity income) or be faced with a tax rate of 55 per cent on withdrawals from DC pots.

Should more advisers be embracing annuity innovation?

“Since April 2015, these restrictions have been removed and all those aged 55 and over can access any amount of their DC pension pot and pay only their marginal income tax rate and hence annuity purchases fell significantly in the period following these reforms.”

Despite this, recent analysis from Hargreaves Lansdown suggests the continuing confusion around Brexit may be benefitting the annuity market and boosting rates.

Money Marketing also polled readers on whether more providers would re-enter the annuity market amid Brexit uncertainty in September.

Just under 60 per cent said no new players would join the annuity market, with 19 per cent voting there would be new joiners and 22 per cent unsure.

  1. Paul Howorth 24th January 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Perhaps those who are assessing the position are considering that most of the spending of their pension savings will take place either during their early retirement years (when they are fit enough to enjoy many activities) or their very late retirement years (when for some they would not even be aware of the annuities existence).

    With this in mind although an indexing annuity on a cash basis isn’t the terrible deal people think it is, the fact it pays the largest figure at a time when human frailty means you can do the least with it (or it is simply as most see it, wasted on care fees) doesn’t seem very attractive.

    People would rather trust that it will be all right over time (when this may not necessarily be the case) as it lets them continue in the lifestyle they want to have now. Having said that for many of my clients they are accessing flexibly but not drawing very much at all. Where some are drawing high figures this is due to expectations of capital or income from final salary pensions later on.

