Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Annuity rates up 19% since Brexit nosedive

By

brexitAnnuity rates have increased nearly 20 per cent since hitting rock bottom two years ago, Hargreaves Lansdown analysis shows.

In an update, the fund shop notes annuity rates that nosedived following the EU referendum result have risen.

Rates for 65-year-olds are up 19 per cent since their low in 15 September 2016.

At their lowest, a 65-year-old with a £100,000 pension could buy a non-increasing annuity income of £4,495 but today the same pension pot would buy an income of £5,431.

Investment in the UK stock market is up 17.5 per cent in the same period and the average managed pension fund is up 15.3 per cent.

Therefore, a partial annuity purchase now could help individuals de-risk ahead of any Brexit volatility.

Hargreaves Lansdown senior analyst Nathan Long says the remaining six annuity providers offer competitive rates.

He adds: “Pension investors may take the opportunity to de-risk ahead of potentially stormy waters by using a tranche of their pension to buy an annuity.

“The optimum annuity price point for most providers is around £40,000 to £60,000, which may appeal to those currently using income drawdown.”

Recommended

Business-Handshake-General-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Prudential signs annuity referral deal with Just

Prudential is increasing its choice of annuity products for customers through a new distribution agreement with Just Group. The introducer deal, effective today, doubles the range of annuity providers customers can access from three to six. It is part of part of the company’s plan to widen the range of products and services available to customers […]
3

MP demands secondary annuity market U-turn

Plans to allow annuity holders to sell their policies on a secondary market should be revived, according to Liberal Democrat MP Stephen Lloyd. The government rolled back its proposed second-hand market plans in October 2016 over fears a competitive market could not be created if the required consumer protections were put in place. An estimated […]

Neptune_Smart city concept

FANGs – how high can they go?

Ali Unwin, Chief Technology Officer & Fund Manager, Neptune Ali Unwin, manager of the Neptune Global Technology Fund, looks at the dominance of the large tech stocks and asks what the likelihood of a sell-off is after their impressive run. Read more  Important Information Investment risks   This Fund may have a high volatility rating and […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Impact of Mifid II research cost rules revealed

Fund managers that pass the cost of research on to clients rather than absorbing it are charging up to 7.5 times more, according to fresh data. The Financial Times reports data from Frost Consulting, which show the impact of Mifid II rules that were introduced in January. The consulting firm analysed 3,000 funds and 350 […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Harry Katz 17th September 2018 at 2:14 pm

    It would be interesting to know whether this has resulted in an increased take up of annuities.

    It will possibly be a sign as to whether advisers are out to do the best for clients or themselves. An annuity probably earns an adviser a one off 1% (After PCLS); whereas draw down is an ongoing golden goose (for the adviser, fund manager, platform and HMRC)

Leave a comment

Close

Why register with Money Marketing ?

Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

Money Marketing Events
Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

Research and insight
Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

Have your say
Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

Register now

Having problems?

Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com