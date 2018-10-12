Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Why the delay on annual protection statements?

By

I wonder how many client conversations come to an impasse when the subject of their existing cover is discussed. All too frequently, we find clients have little knowledge of their employment benefit package.

Death in service, critical illness cover and sick pay benefit periods may have been discussed during the recruitment process and will be documented alongside their contract of employment but, as we all know, memory fades over time.

The lack of ready access to this information results in the call ending with the client agreeing to try to find a copy of their employment contract or to contact their HR department. The time delay breaks the momentum of the conversation and too often results in the discussion not progressing.

Advisers put off protection products by complexity

Maybe this is one reason income protection penetration rates are relatively low and why life and critical illness cover advice becomes the default setting. A bird in the hand and all that. Providing clients with appropriate income protection advice means understanding the full picture. How much sick pay would they receive if they were unable to work and, crucially, how long would they receive it for?

For some time now, the Protection Distributors Group has encouraged providers to produce annual statements for customers for several good reasons:

  •  Annual statements help to increase consumer confidence in the products they are paying good money for every month.
  • Clients and their families are in a better position to make valid claims and know who to contact.
  • They provide a powerful vehicle to remind clients about the value of putting their policy into a trust.
  • They act as a useful reminder that their cover is still relevant to their current situation.
  • Customers can also be reminded about additional benefits that come with the package. Fantastic services such as Best Doctors, Helping Hand and remote GPs add real value and support for policyholders and their families. If people are not reminded about these benefits, they forget they have them.
  • If their situation has changed since taking out the cover, it can prompt the customer to contact their adviser.
  • Reduce lapse rates.

We would also like to see employers providing their staff with statements to show their sick pay and other benefits, so they can clearly see what they have and do not have. We welcome the recent Association of British Insurers initiative to drive this forward.

Do we need more detail on declined claims?

Too many people overestimate the level of benefit entitlements from both employer and state, or forget what insurance they have in place.

By improving consumer awareness of what is available, we will help more people to understand the value of protection and ultimately help more of them to claim.

David Mead is a member of the Protection Distribution Group and chief executive of Future Proof

Recommended

Australia-OZ-Sydney-Opera-House-700x450.jpg
2

Australian bank advisers dodge penalties despite charging dead clients

An inquiry into practices by advisers at some of Australia’s largest banks has stopped short of recomending any penalties, despite uncovering practices including levying charges for services on deceased clients. Investigations ealier this year criticised Australia’s banks for failing to uphold the quality of advice while making significant fees through advising on their own products. […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com