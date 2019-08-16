Annual allowance taper should go, army pensions chief says

The chief executive of the Forces Pension Society, the military’s pensions watchdog, has backed calls to scrap the annual allowance taper.

Speaking to the Financial Times, major general Neil Marshall says that the government’s current plans to introduce flexibility to the taper amid criticism it is causing high-ranking doctors to cut their hours or retire early, should apply not only to doctors, but to wider public services workers.

A consultation on a ‘50/50’ proposal where members could reduce the amount of pension they build up alongside the amount paid, choosing in advance to take only a proportion of their pension entitlement or waiting until the end of the year to ‘buy’ additional pension, was floated by the government for NHS staff.

The government announced this month this would be replaced with a consultation on fuller flexibility over pension contributions.

Mashall tells the paper: “There is a direct read-across from the NHS to those military medical professionals serving in the Defence Medical Services, many of whom work alongside their NHS colleagues every day but have the additional liability to serve in a potentially life threatening combat situation worldwide at short notice…

“Unlike their NHS contemporaries, as it currently stands, the flexibility being offered to the NHS will not apply to the Defence Medical Services. This cannot be right.”

Marshall tells the FT that alongside scrapping the tapered annual allowance, a wider look should be taken at what impact successive cuts to the regular annual allowance have had in recent years.