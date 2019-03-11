Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Andy Thompson: “We didn’t know if a fully-integrated Quilter model would work”

By

The expansion of Quilter’s national model to include the mass affluent market has been built off widespread industry demand for more integrated propositions, says Intrinsic chief executive Andy Thompson.

Speaking to Money Marketing, Thompson says the vertically-integrated Quilter, formerly Old Mutual Wealth, has seen more success from its national arm Quilter Private Client Advisers than it expected and was apprehensive the model would even be effective.

PCA sits under network model, Intrinsic and services the affluent and high net worth.

Thompson says: “When we set up PCA in 2015 we thought it would work but we didn’t know it would work. We didn’t know if customers would like the fully-integrated model but now we get great feedback from them.

“We’ve also been surprised about our ability to grow our own advisers. We didn’t think we’d be able to bring in a relatively fresh graduate and put them through the Quilter Financial Adviser School and they could come out and look to engage with a high net wealth customer often much older than they are.”

Charles Stanley hires ex-Quilter director Porteous

A total 65 advisers currently work in the PCA and manage around £2.5bn of assets.

The full acquisition of former Intrinsic member firm Charles Derby last month is the bedrock for wider expansion plans across the entire Quilter business.

Charles Derby is set to rebranded as Quilter Financial Advisers.

Thompson says: “We want to have a national model in the affluent and mass affluent market and we want to grow its size and scale. We believe there are customers who want to buy that integrated propositions who want to buy the Quilter brand and want to buy it for consistency.

“We find that people have employees around the country and they want to give them financial advice but they want to know it’s got consistency and you can only do that with the control of a national model. It all starts with advice, unless advice happens, nothing else in our model does.”

Thompson tells Money Marketing the need for separate high net worth and affluent offerings comes from higher customer expectations.

“Customers no longer want a vanilla proposition, they want something much more bespoke to their needs. The requirements a high net worth customer has and the kind of service they’re looking for is very different from someone who is mass affluent.

Quilter reveals mean gender bonus gap of 70%

“You’re starting to see the people who walked away from advice looking at how to get back in. Unless you’re in advice, you don’t get the asset or wealth management that sits at the end of it, you have to have the right advice for who you are as a customer first.”

National IFA Chase de Vere is also working on an offering for the mass affluent with platform Cofunds, while Tilney also announced plans for a five-strong team for mass affluent customers. Suffolk Life and Legal and General are also closing in on the market with specific Sipp offerings for the mass affluent.

Thompsons says plans to Quilter are also feeding across more widely into the network model however. Intrinsic currently has 3,500 advisers but says opportunities for recruitment are slim.

To combat this, the group announced an expansion within the QFAS School last September. The academy now has a specific Intrinsic-funded training programme that sees graduates sit in the network two years after graduating. It also offers the Level 6 Advanced Diploma of Financial Planning.

Intrinsic adviser incentive plan to wind up in April

Thompson says: “We want to keep growing the network organically and historically, we’ve done that at about 5 per cent per annum. What we do see is that it gets increasingly harder to get advisers from the market and the ones out there are more established than before.

“There are less people in that position where they’ve had a few years in work and are now looking for where they want to end up. A lot of directly authorised firms are interested in growing our umbrella but it’s harder to find individual advisers.”

The first cohort of advisers in the Intrinsic-funded QFAS programme has 44 students who will graduate in December.

Forty students in three separate cohorts are also undertaking Level 6 study.

Thompson says: “It’s a long time since a business in the UK has come out and said we think financial advice and seeking financial advisers is a really good thing and it’s the core of our operation. There’s a real shortage of advice but more consumers are understanding that there’s a need for it.

“We are now at a point where we want to accelerate and expand to match need.”

Recommended

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
103

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]
2

How DFMs are balancing adviser conflicts

How outsourced investment managers are weighing up adviser conflicts In the post-RDR world, the volume of options available to advisers looking to outsource their investment management has expanded rapidly. While off-the-shelf managed portfolio and risk-targeted solutions have increased in popularity, bespoke discretionary management for high-net-worth clients has also been viewed as a possible option for […]

thumbnail

What employers should expect over the next five years

A major feature of our articles is looking into the Jelf Employee Benefits crystal ball to predict changes and trends that may influence the short and medium term shape of UK employee benefits.  By flagging such changes early we aim to provide our followers with the tools to make sensible and informed decisions on their benefits offerings.

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Savings-Education-University-Piggy-Bank-Book-Study-700x450.jpg

FCA directory plans under fire from professional bodies

Not requiring advisers to specify level of qualification or professional standing on its directory reflects poorly on the FCA, say the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment and the Chartered Banker Institute. The professional bodies joined together to create an alternative directory two years ago after speaking out against the FCA’s plans to scrap its […]

Handshake-Business-Finance-Deal-Corporate-700.jpg

True Potential sale talks heat up as major asset managers circle

Two major asset managers, Franklin Templeton and T Rowe Price, have been involved in talks to buy platform, fund management and advice business True Potential, Money Marketing understands. In September last year Sky News reported that True Potential could be valued up to £2bn. The company itself announced Perella Weinberg Partners had been appointed to […]

Steve Bee: Workplace market ripe for more than just pensions

Pensions are a bit like grapes; it is far more efficient to distribute them in bunches. No one in their right mind would think it at all sensible if supermarkets sold grapes individually, with every single one barcoded. And yet, in the mid-1980s, we thought it was sensible to distribute pensions to half the UK’s […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com