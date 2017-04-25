Andrew Tyrie to stand down as MP

Treasury select committee chairman Andrew Tyrie MP has announced he will not stand for re-election.

He says: “It has been an exhilarating 20 years. I have done what I can to make a contribution, particularly in efforts to improve banking standards and to shape a more trusted and resilient financial sector after the crisis of 2008.

“Stronger committees now demand better explanations for the decisions made by ministers, regulators, and quangos than hitherto. I particularly want to thank my colleagues and the staff on the Treasury committee who have worked with me to drive these changes forward.”

FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey paid tribute to Tyrie.

He says: “I would like to thank Andrew for his contribution to public policy through the Treasury select committee and the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.

“He has played a major role in enhancing the accountability of economic and financial policy at a time of great change.”