Andrew Tully: There’s profound potential for using pensions as an inheritance

By

A pension can be a more tax-efficient
asset to pass on as an inheritance than property or other savings

Inheritance tax was once famously described as a largely voluntary tax.  However, we are in the midst of a boom in IHT receipts, almost doubling in the past five years to £5.2bn in 2017/18, and all the signs point to the Treasury continuing to benefit from growing tax receipts due to rising asset prices, especially inheritable housing wealth. Can pension freedoms hold the key to reducing the inheritable value of estates?

While we may have seen retirees making the most of freedom and choice, whether through early withdrawal or moving to drawdown, many have only been taking advantage of some of the opportunities available.

As well as releasing retirees from the requirement to take out an annuity and allowing them to invest or spend their pension savings at will, the freedoms made those savings much more tax-efficient, should they be passed on as an inheritance.

Before April 2015, most types of private pension did not count as part of someone’s estate for IHT purposes.

However, any unused drawdown funds that could be passed on as lump sums were taxed at a punitive 55 per cent rate when the deceased was over 75, some way above the standard IHT rate of 40 per cent on the estate above the £325,000 nil rate band. Now, thanks to the freedoms, pensions passed on are taxed at the marginal income tax rate of the heir receiving them (if taken as income or a lump sum), tax-deferred if the beneficiary keeps it in a pension rather than drawing on it, or are not taxed at all if the benefactor dies before 75.

For many people, property will still be very IHT-efficient and likely to be worth more than their pension and other wealth. Therefore, this change in the inheritable tax treatment of pensions will make little difference.

But there are plenty for whom that will not be the case. Their pensions could be a more tax-efficient asset to pass on as an inheritance than property or other savings. Indeed, the potential for pensions being used as an inheritance is profound.

Wider take-up of this new approach could help alleviate growing issues such as the retirement savings gap, with many of the “in-between” generation (who neither benefited from any length of time in a defined benefit pension nor auto-enrolment into a defined contribution pension) facing old age with meagre savings.

Or it could help provide younger generations with deposits to get on the housing ladder themselves.

Some commentators have even speculated on the prospect of pensions cascading through the generations, passed down the family tree as a way of bolstering bare pots, or preserving healthy ones as a tax-efficient nest egg.

Many people are still wedded to property as the most important asset they can leave as an inheritance.

Our recent research suggests half of over-55s believe property would be the most tax-efficient asset to pass on as an inheritance, with just 6 per cent believing their pension would be.

Only 32 per cent of over-55s aware of the changes are likely to consider using non-pension wealth to generate income in retirement so their pension pot remains untouched. In the main, consumers without an adviser are less open to suggestions of “save the pension till last” type conversations.

Before the freedoms, pensions were a simple tool when it came to estate planning, almost equivalent to a pawn in chess. Typically, people cashed in their pots for an annuity, which could only be passed on to a spouse when they died, subject to the right guarantees being in place.

Those who took a different approach and had excess savings remaining when they died (after age 75) left their beneficiaries with an eye-watering tax bill.

What the freedoms have done is transform pensions into something like a knight and a queen all in one; a flexible tool which can be used in all manner of ways to pass on wealth to the next generation, or allowing other assets to be used first for efficient estate planning.

Andrew Tully is technical director at Canada Life

