Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Andrew Tully: FCA has given much-needed clarity on pension transfers

By

The recent FCA policy statement on pension transfers makes clear the process it wants advisers to follow when considering them.

The regulator has confirmed any triage service cannot cross the advice boundary. This makes triage conversations almost impossible, as they can very easily stray into discussing a client’s personal circumstances.

Advisers will need to consider how to provide generic information covering the pros and cons of transferring, whether that is via access to videos, written material or referral to an independent body like The Pensions Advisory Service.

If an advice firm provides clients with a transfer value comparator during triage, then the FCA believes this is likely to constitute advice.

However, it is working with The Pensions Regulator to consider ways in which members can receive information from their scheme about the benefits they could be giving up, hopefully helping them as they initially consider a transfer.

Thin red lines: FCA fires final shots on DB pension transfers

The need for pension transfer specialists to have a Level 4 investment qualification by October 2020 has also been confirmed.

Many pension transfer specialists will already have that level, but those who do not will want to consider taking a suitable exam as soon as possible.

When it comes to the advice process, the FCA expects this to take account of both the proposed destination scheme and the proposed investments within that scheme.

Its rules do not prevent two different advisers being involved. But it expects very clear processes to be in place to demonstrate both are working together and it to be obvious to the client who is doing what, and their respective charging structures.

Advisers should also incorporate the risk profiling of any client. Considering attitude to investment risk is commonplace, but the client’s attitude to transfer risk should be assessed too.

Some of the FCA’s supervisory work has found this has either not been sufficiently detailed or pension transfer specialists have oversold the advantages of flexibility and death benefits, without considering the risks involved. So it is crucial to review your process.

The new rules for a TVC and appropriate pension transfer analysis came into force on 1 October. The TVC compares the transfer value with the estimated value needed to replace the client’s defied benefit income. This is not personalised in any way and so does not take into account personal circumstances.

Lisa Webster: Transfer troubles with ill-health early pensions

In most cases, the replacement value will be higher than the transfer value offered, and this is likely to be a larger gap the further the client is from the scheme’s normal retirement age. The Apta can then consider personal circumstances.

Meanwhile, where advice is not to transfer, the FCA now requires advisers to provide a suitability report setting out the reasons why.

For those advisers that are going to be involved in final salary transfers moving forward, these FCA papers give some much-needed clear guidelines and the opportunity to review existing processes, to make sure they meet the new requirements.

Andrew Tully is pensions technical director at Canada Life

Recommended
6

Tom Hegarty: Should paraplanners be Level 4 qualified?

There is currently no minimum qualification level, but the majority of advisers think this needs to change The role of the paraplanner is a relatively new one and its definition and responsibilities can differ hugely between firms. According to the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment, the role can be broken down into four key […]

File image of a pension savings pot
6

British Steel IFA compensation payouts top £500k

IFA Active Wealth, which found itself at the heart of the British Steel Pension Scheme saga, has cost the Financial Services Compensation Scheme more than half a million pounds so far, Money Marketing has learned. Data provided to Money Marketing about the firm that was declared insolvent in February shows the lifeboat fund has awarded […]

MM-AutumnBudgetBanner
3

Lifetime allowance 2018/19 increase confirmed but pensions absent

The Government has confirmed that the lifetime allowance 2018/19 will rise in line with inflation, but savers have been offered little else in the Autumn Budget. The lifetime allowance will increase from £1m to £1,030,000 to match CPI from 2018/19.  Though the maximum amount the can be saved each year into a Junior Isa or […]

rejected stamp
1

Pensions regulator bans ‘mastermind’ behind £13.7m scam

The Pensions Regulator has banned the man branded the “mastermind” of a £13.7m pension scam and his three accomplices from being trustees. David Austin – along with Susan Dalton, Alan Barratt and Julian Hanson – ran a scam that cost 245 people their pension savings, after the members were persuaded using cold-calling and other techniques […]

A pivotal October

The old adage “Sell in May and go Away” has some validity. In our latest Investment Clock strategy report, ‘A pivotal October’, Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management, reflects that seasonality usually turns positive from October but October itself can be the most volatile month. The Global Multi Asset Portfolios […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Matthew-Pete-2012-700.jpg
2

Pete Matthew: How industry events can be made better

If you have been a member of our glorious profession for any length of time, you have likely been to an industry event. You know what I mean: the full-day seminar at the golf club or the two-day conference at the big convention centre. Whether you are there to network, gain technical knowledge or just […]

DFM and Sipp provider enters administration

Smith & Williamson have been appointed as joint administrators to troubled Sipp provider and discretionary fund manager Greyfriars Asset Management. Partners Adam Stephens and Henry Shinners are handling the wind up of the Leicester-based firm, and started work on 23 October, the company announced this morning. Shortly after their appointment they completed the sale of […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com