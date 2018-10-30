Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Andrew Tully: Budget ties up loose ends

By

Contrary to speculation, there were few pension and investment measures in this Budget. And many of those aspects which are included don’t have any specific changes now, but rather will be the subject of future consultation.

The pension lifetime allowance is edging back up again to £1,055,000 — slightly higher than indicated by September’s inflation figure — although obviously still well below its high of £1.8m only a few years ago. Alongside that, April 2019 will also see the personal allowance rise to £12,500 and the higher rate threshold to £50,000.

Although as these thresholds are then frozen in 2020/21, the increases are perhaps not as generous as they first appear. For taxpayers with an income of £125,000 or above in either year, their personal allowance will be tapered to zero so they won’t benefit.

In more positive news, the government is eventually pushing ahead with a cold calling ban. A massively increasing number of pension scams is one of the unintended consequences of the pension freedoms. The government confirms it will lay the regulations this autumn so hopefully the new restrictions will be in force by early next year at the latest.

Any ban will only cover calls from the UK so there is still the possibility people will receive calls from overseas around their pension. A key factor in the success of the ban will be raising consumer awareness that pensions cold calling is illegal, and they should simply put down the phone if someone they don’t know calls about their pension.

Budget 2018: All you need to know

Elsewhere, the government has committed £5m more funding to further consider the pension dashboard. The dashboard is due to be launched in April 2019 but this appears highly unlikely. Key decisions have not been made around coverage, inclusion of state benefits and how it is accessed, and the government appears in two minds around its commitment to the project.

One thing seems clear. For the dashboard to work effectively there needs to be compulsion on all schemes and providers to provide data, including the government for state pensions and public sector schemes. Building a sub-standard version which only contains some information means it is likely to become a white elephant, with running costs out of all proportion to its usefulness.

The government will publish a paper this winter considering ways of increasing pension participation and savings persistency among the self-employed. There are about 4.8 million self-employed and it is estimated around half of those people have no pension provision. So this is a key area where we need new thinking, but there appear few simple answers with the automatic enrolment revolution largely passing by the self-employed.

The government has also signalled a forthcoming consultation on the taxation of trusts but with no further detail we will need to wait and see what that covers.

All in all, a fairly dull Budget in the world of savings and retirement. But the ongoing debate around the future of pension tax relief will no doubt continue to swirl around and may gain prominence as and when Brexit is dealt with and a government (of whatever colour) has a workable majority.

Andrew Tully is pensions technical director at Canada Life

Recommended

Budget 2018: Hammond looks to claw back £2bn in avoided tax

Chancellor Philip Hammond has introduced a package of measures to renew the government’s clamp-down on tax avoidance and evasion, which is looking to raise £2bn over the next five years. Hammond said the government would introduce new rules make Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs the preferred creditor in business insolvencies, to make sure that tax […]

Budget-2018-Chancellor-Philip-Hammond
3

Budget 2018: Lifetime allowance nudges up as Hammond bucks pension tax reform rumours

The lifetime allowance for pension savings will increase slightly more than expected next year to £1,055,000, according to Budget documents published today. Initially the lifetime allowance was meant to increase in line with September’s figures for the Consumer Price Index to £1,054,800. But the government has rounded up the lifetime allowance slightly more than originally expected. […]

Protection-shelter-umbrella

TPR bans two trustees over scam suspicions

The Pensions Regulator has banned Stephen Alexander Ward and Anthony Salih from acting as trustees after they allowed millions of pounds to be put into suspected scam investments. The trustees put pension savers’ money into eucalyptus farms, hotel rooms on an African island and car park bays. TPR’s Determinations Panel found that both men lacked […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Westiminster houses of parliament

SJP: Budget offers no long-term solutions for pensions

Pension measures in yesterday’s Budget confirming banning cold-calling and raising the lifetime allowance are only small solutions for larger problems, according to St James’s Place. The advice giant responded to the fairly quiet Budget for the pensions sector by noting that no proposed solutions are long-term. SJP head of pensions strategy Claire Trott says news that […]

David Coombs: Does the Fed need to slow down?

Interest rates in the US are rising fast. But how fast? The 10-year yield rose 19 basis points over the past quarter to 3.06 per cent. It rose as much again to 3.25 per cent in the first nine days of October. This rapid uplift was sparked by consistently strong employment growth and the realisation […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com