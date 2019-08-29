Andrew Tully: £250bn of pension pots could benefit from consolidation

Data from the regulator shows the extent advice is needed where many individuals have older, less flexible pension pots outside of workplace schemes

The FCA issued a number of papers at the end of July and perhaps inevitably most attention was on defined benefit transfers and investment pathways. However there was another paper considering non-workplace pensions which was largely overlooked, but which does contain many points advisers may find useful, especially when considering the consolidation of clients’ existing pensions.

The non-workplace pension market encompasses individual pensions such as stakeholder pensions, personal pensions, Sipps, as well as older contracts including s32 buyouts, retirement annuity contracts and free-standing additional voluntary contributions. It’s worth a whopping £470bn. To put that in context it is significantly more than all group defined contribution schemes – including trust-based, contract-based and master trust – which come to £370bn.

There are 12.7m of these individual accounts and the FCA paper shows 89 per cent of individual personal pensions – nearly 70 per cent of the total and nearly half of all stakeholders – are in schemes which are closed to new business. That’s approximately eight million accounts worth a massive £250bn invested in schemes which are highly unlikely to be making any improvements to their offering, while the service being provided may be relatively poor.

There are five main reasons people are likely to want to consolidate their old pots in one place – simplicity, lower charges, better service, more flexibility, and wider investment choice. The FCA research shows, not surprisingly, that older and smaller pots face the highest charges.

Consolidation can potentially offer a double benefit with one larger pot invested in a modern, cheaper account. As well as lower charges this simplifies it for clients as all money is administered by one provider. Modern contracts are also likely to offer wider investment options, as well as features such as automatic rebalancing.

The FCA statistics show nearly half of clients who transferred shortly after 2015 were moving to access features not available in their existing scheme. That could be as simple as the need for flexi-access drawdown or uncrystalised funds pension lump sum, but may also include a desire for features such as the automatic phased payment of tax-free cash.

But, as always in the world of pensions, things are not entirely straightforward. There are some situations to watch out for when consolidating client’s benefits. One of those is if there are any exit penalties to transfer out of the old scheme.

According to the FCA these are relatively rare, with 84 per cent of personal pensions having no exit penalties. For the minority of cases where an exit penalty could be an issue, the FCA took action in 2017 which means any contract-based DC scheme cannot impose a charge of more than 1 per cent if a client wishes to transfer out. And if the exit penalty was less than 1 per cent at that time it cannot be increased. The Department for Work and Pensions extended this to occupational DC schemes in October 2017. So for most people exit penalties shouldn’t be an issue, but it is always a question that needs to be asked.

Another issue to consider is guaranteed annuity rates. If a scheme offers a GAR of, say, 10 per cent that’s around twice the current annuity rate for a healthy person. The downside to a GAR is people need to buy an annuity which may not suit their needs. And the annuity often needs to start on a set date such as their 65th birthday and be paid on a set basis. So keeping a GAR may not be suitable for all people.

However, it can be a hugely valuable benefit so one shouldn’t be given up without careful consideration. Despite that, the most recent FCA figures show around three in five over 55s are not accepting the GAR within their contract. Two-thirds of these people are instead taking the benefits wholly as cash.

The final bugbear for consolidation is protected tax-free cash. Some clients who had built up benefits before 2006 may be entitled to a tax-free cash sum above the normal 25 per cent. In general the higher tax-free cash will be lost if the client transfers, unless they can meet the convoluted rules required for a block transfer. This can be difficult to organise and impossible in single life arrangements such as s32. This has always felt like an incredibly silly piece of legislation and it’s high time HM Revenue and Customs and the regulator got together to allow people to transfer to modern, flexible, cheaper contracts while retaining their right to higher tax-free cash.

These FCA statistics show many people have benefits in older, less flexible, more expensive individual arrangements. Consolidating their pots into one modern contract is likely to be a good idea for many, but there are some situations where remaining in the older contract will be best. It is another topic which highlights why people need expert financial advice to help them make the best decision.

Andrew Tully is technical director at Canada Life