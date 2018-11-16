Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Amber Rudd to return as work and pensions secretary

By

Former home secretary Amber Rudd is set to return to the cabinet as work and pensions secretary, according to reports.

The appointment follows the departure of Esther McVey yesterday over her refusal to back the government’s draft Brexit deal.

According to reports, Rudd, a remainer, was offered the job after environment secretary Michael Gove spent 24 hours weighing up whether or not to resign from his post as well.

The Press Association has confirmed Rudd’s work and pensions appointment, but Number 10 has yet to make an official announcement.

Rudd was in the cabinet until April, when her handling of the Windrush scandal and inadvertently misleading MPs over illegal immigrant removal targets led to her departure.

Pensions experts expressed concern after McVey’s exit that the continuing rotation in the pensions secretary and junior ministerial jobs would not help secure sensible long-term policymaking.

A statement on Rudd’s website shows that she is a supporter of the pensions dashboard, but believes there should not be any transitional arrangements to help women born in the 1950s who have seen their state pension age increase, as represented by the Women Against State Pension Inequality or Waspi campaign.

“Equalising the state pension age was necessary to ensure the state pension remained sustainable, and to reflect our modern economy and society,” she writes. “The Pensions Act 1995 legislated for this to be done gradually after 2010. Following sharp increases in life expectancy projections, the government had to accelerate this process slightly in the Pensions Act 2011 to secure the sustainability of the system.”

“Higher life expectancy does mean that as a society we will have to adjust to slightly longer working lives, but it is right to ensure at the same time that people have security and dignity when they do retire.”

AJ Bell senior analyst Tom Selby says: “Right now domestic pensions policy issues are probably a long way from Amber Rudd’s mind as Westminster lurches from on Brexit crisis to another.

“However, once the dust has settled she will find a department facing challenges on a number of fronts.

“For Rudd it is very much a case of out of the frying pan and into the fire. Having left the Home Office – a department still dealing with the fallout from the Windrush scandal – Rudd will now have to defend the government’s Universal Credit programme and its treatment of Waspi women facing hikes in their state pension age.”

Recommended
7

Berkeley Burke loses High Court appeal against FOS

Embattled Sipp provider Berkeley Burke has lost its judicial review in a landmark High Court ruling published today. The ruling is over a longstanding dispute between Berkeley Burke Sipp Administration and the Financial Ombudsman Service. The judgment establishes with greater certainty whether Sipp providers have a duty of care to vet unregulated investments for their […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Fears protection commission disclosure will turn clients off advisers

As new disclosure rules bring the full extent of protection commissions into the spotlight, experts are asking if this will see clients ditch their advisers in favour of execution-only services. Under the Insurance Distribution Directive, from 1 October advisers have had to provide clients with information before a product sale about any commission received, which […]

FCA continues workshops for DB transfer advice firms

The FCA has said it will continue its UK-wide workshop series on financial advice and defined benefit pension transfers. In a newsletter yesterday, the watchdog confirmed it would push ahead with more “Live and Local” interactive events for representatives of regulated firms with DB transfer permissions. The sessions will feature case studies and practical examples, […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com