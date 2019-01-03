Money Marketing
Altus: Why pensions tax arrangements are still too taxing

By

Okell-Kevin-Altus-2013According to HM Revenue & Customs, tax doesn’t have to be taxing. But try telling that to anyone who has retired recently and taken advantage of their new pension freedoms.

Retirement used to be simple. On your 65th birthday you cleared your desk, thanked your boss for the carriage clock and went home to await the monthly pension cheque. Things are rather more complicated these days.

With an average of 11 employers over a working lifetime and the growing popularity of phased retirement, it is increasingly common for pensioners to have multiple sources of income. And pension freedoms mean practically unlimited flexibility in how that income can be taken.

On the face of it, this sounds fine. Pensions are usually paid through PAYE so pensioners do not have to worry about complicated tax returns. Most administrators use an off-the-shelf third-party payroll or administration system to manage tax records and tax outgoing payments. In the past, this generally worked quite well.

However, most of those payroll systems were originally designed for paying employees, typically on a monthly basis, driven by traditional business and tax cycles. They struggle to cope with the practicalities of irregular, ad-hoc payments and do not cater well for multiple accounts or drawdown arrangements making payments to the same pensioner.

Add to all this the fact HMRC guidance is confusing at best and often seemingly contradictory and we are left with a bit of a mess.

The result of this is that payments can often be under or over taxed and regularly misreported to HMRC.

This leaves pensioners putting their trust in their administrator, but ultimately could end up either exposed to tax bills they are not expecting, or not receiving the benefits they are entitled to and having to reclaim overpaid tax.

As an example, if a pensioner today decided to take some of their pension into drawdown and take a quarterly payment, a traditional payroll system would likely manage their tax record on a monthly payment basis. If they were paid in the first month of each quarter in the tax year, they would miss out on two months of tax allowance on each payment they received.

On a quarterly payment of £3,000, this would see them lose tax allowance on roughly £2,000. As a basic rate tax payer, this could mean they were underpaid by around £500.

You would get the missed allowance from Q1 back in Q2, but lose it again from Q2 and so on. Unlike a normal monthly PAYE payment, it would not work itself out so they would end the year nearly £500 down in overpaid tax and have to reclaim it or wait for the following year’s tax code to get it back. But then, of course, they would still be overtaxed next year too.

Worryingly, some administrators don’t seem to be aware of the problems or even some of the regulation itself. Even worse, HMRC knows it’s going on but is not doing much about it.

In fact, the whole approach to pension payments and PAYE seems like a throwback to a different era. It is about time financial services caught up with the on-demand, instant response world the rest of society is already living in.

Kevin Okell is managing director at Altus

Low angle view of the main facades of the Bank of England and London Stock Exchange and the London Troops memorial at Bank Junction in the City of London. London.

Treasury appoints ex-Virgin Money chief to Bank of England committee

Former Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia has been appointed to serve on the Bank of England’s financial policy committee. Gadhia replaces vice-chair of media company RTL Group  Martin Taylor and starts her role in time for the committee’s second quarter round of meetings this year. She will serve on the committee with current Banking […]

House sales dropped in over half of markets in 2018

Transactions fell in 241 of 374 local authority areas in 2018, with the average drop in sales across England and Wales recorded at 4.9 per cent, according to Project Etopia. Only 133 local authority areas saw an increase in the number of homes sold, with the calculated rise being 3.5 per cent for the first […]

Neptune to merge income fund into better performing peer

Neptune Investment Management has announced that it will merge its Quarterly Income Fund into its Income fund. The merger comes into effect on 1st April this year. The move follows an underwhelming performance of the Quarterly Income fund. The Quarterly Income fund has returned 4.4 per cent over three years compared to the 8.2 per […]

